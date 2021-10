Kent, WA – The Seattle Thunderbirds ended a three-game winless streak, earning their first win on home ice this season, with a 5-3 win over the Spokane Chiefs on Tuesday at the accesso ShoWare Center. Mekai Sanders paced the attack with a goal and an assist while Scott Ratzlaff turned aside 26-shots in his 2021-22 debut in goal. The Thunderbirds now take to the road for their next five games. First up is a stop this Friday, October 22nd, in Kennewick to battle the Tri-City Americans. Game time at the Toyota Center is 7:05 p.m.

