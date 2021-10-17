CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

870 Middle Country Road

Scribe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWesterly view, main floor. Sunny, overlooking beautiful landscaping. Newly renovated space with a private office, main room for one...

www.thescribeonline.com

Comments / 0

Scribe

59-67 Elizabeth St 58 Minerva St

Big Bright Spacious 2 bedroom apartment - Tons of natural light, high ceilings and open. Close to the major highways and transportation services. walking distance from the park. parking garage on side of building. Fresh paint and in the process of being cleaned. Updated kitchen. Good size bedrooms. Location. 59-67...
Scribe

Brentwood Cir

Beautiful Luxury One Bedroom - Property Id: 759561. This is an amazing New 1 bedroom 1.5 bathroom 3 story town house just North West of Putnam County in the heart of Danbury, CT @ The Rivington At Toll Brothers Community. The location is only beaten by the amenities available at this location. Stainless steel appliances and Quartz counter tops are some of the great upgrades in this home. Spacious master bedroom with and split shower bath. A beautiful interior fully furnished and a well laid out floor plan this unit is a must see. The community has top amenities with multiple community pools, tennis, basketball, community center with kitchen, amazing fitness center, and plenty of private walking areas. You will be very happy @ this location! This unit is available for lease starting on 11/1/21. Please Note: This unit is only available for a single tenant and the space (Kitchen,Living room,Deck, and washer & dryer will be shared with another (owner) tenant. The owner has his own unit upstairs.
DANBURY, CT
Scribe

24 Vine St

BRAND NEW BEAUTIFUL THREE BEDROOM AVAILABLE! - This brand new three bedroom apartment has all of the newest and nicest amenities!. The kitchen floor is tile, the backsplash is gorgeous, all of the appliances are stainless steel, including fridge, oven, microwave, and dishwasher. The cabinets are extremely high quality and the countertops are granite.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Scribe

315 Whitney Ave

Walk to Yale School of Management! - Perfect location for School of Management or Forestry! 1 bedroom apartment located in the heart of East Rock! This amazing property has been completely gutted, rewired, and renovated from top to bottom, with top of the line fixtures and appliances! This apartment features tile floors, central air, open living area with modern kitchen fully equipped with brand new stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, and washer & dryer.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Scribe

30 Crosby Street

One Bedroom Apartment Rental - Modern, Hardwood Floors - Modern one bedroom unit features high ceilings, hardwood and tile floors. Secure elevator building. Kitchens feature maple cabinets, full size appliances include dishwasher and microwave, and tile floors. Air conditioned. FITNESS CENTER and RESIDENT LOUNGE on site, no monthly amenity fees. Laundry facilities on every floor. NON-SMOKING building. Pics are typical.
DANBURY, CT
Lootpress

Country Roads, Episode Six: Thurmond Ghost Hunt

The Town of Thurmond in Fayette County was a classic boomtown in the 1900s. With the huge amounts of coal brought in from area mines, it had the largest revenue on the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway. Having many coal barons among its patrons, Thurmond’s banks were the richest in the...
THURMOND, WV
Scribe

169 W Spring st 171 W SSpring st

One bedroom Fully Renovated - NEW YEARS SPECIAL $150 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT. Thanks for your interest in Tamarack Apartments. We are conveniently located in 169-171 West Spring Street West Haven Ct. Beautiful Fully Renovated One bedroom. We are A PET FRIENDLY. Very close to shopping centers, Beaches, Near Bus Stop, Downtown, Laundry Facility onsite.Off Street Parking You will LOVE our location!
WEST HAVEN, CT
Scribe

177 Gilman St 1

2 bedroom apartment for rent - Property Id: 756855. This apartment is one of a kind! Located in the heart of Black Rock, just a walk from St. Mary's by the Sea. First floor unit, remodeled with 2 spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans and hardwood floors throughout. Ample, tiled kitchen with granite counter tops and Stainless steel appliances. Tiled bathroom with quality materials. High efficiency furnace with hot water on demand. Nice size yard. Located on a quiet street. Close to all your needs and I-95. Apply at TurboTenant:http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/177-gilman-st-bridgeport-ct-unit-1/756855.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Scribe

15 Janet Cir B

This Townhouse is an end unit. Interior features unclude kitchen, dining & living room with sliders to private deck. Plenty of off street parking, gas heat and central air. One bedroom is located on upper level with full bath. Second bedroom is located on the main level with walk-in closet.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Scribe

116- 118 Catherine St.

Room for Rent - Room for rent located at 118 Catherine St. #3 Bridgeport, CT 06604. This unit is located on the 2nd floor and has a private toilet and bathroom sink. The rent is $650 per month and a security deposit of $650 is required. All utilities are included in the rental price of $650/mo. Property does have a common kitchen located on the 2nd floor. Property is also in walking distance of all major public transportation and shops. If you are interested in viewing this unit please contact our office at 203-332-9818 Monday-Friday 9AM-5PM, Saturday 9AM-1PM.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Scribe

1470 Chapel St

LUXURY AND LOCATION; Is what you will find at this renovated and updated top floor suite. This 3rd Floor Location will provide the privacy you are seeking.LOCATION: Walk across the street to the Yale New Haven Hospital St RaphaelCampus. All amenities and necessities are within blocks. There's ample on street parking, and coming assigned off street parking. This Unit features 1650 Sq Feet of living space **With IncludedWasher & Dryer. MASTER SUITE: There is a huge and elaborate master suite with high definition in-laid lighting, a walk in closet, plus extra closet space.LIVING ROOM: The Living room is surprisingly spacious where all your guestswill feel very comfortable with plenty of room to mingle. KITCHEN: The Kitchen Is Ob-Long with brand new Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops and Cutting Stone. There's plenty of space in this Ultra Modern Kitchen to provide your guests with the Gourmet Meals they expect.BATHROOMS: The ""2"" Hard to find full bathrooms are oversized and brand new. ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS: The other 3 Bedrooms are oversized, and also hard to find elsewhere. YOU WON'T WANT TO MISS the opportunity to acquire this rare living suite. Accepts Section 8.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Scribe

3 Hubbard Rd

The IVE at Wilton Center - At IVE, we know you work hard to pay for your rent, and that's why we work hard so you can get a better apartment for less rent! This beautifully revIVEd apartment has balanced the charm of an old New England Colonial with modern interiors, sustainable features, and all at a great price! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and updated bathrooms come standard. Highly efficient central air/heating systems and lighting put more money in your pocket. The in-unit washer/Dryer available in the apartment home means never having to carry your laundry to a Laundromat. Located in the quintessential scenic New England town of Wilton, in the heart of Wilton Center you are walking distance to everything: shops, restaurants, pharmacy, grocery store, Metro-North station, 7link bus line, to name a few. Just a short drive to Norwalk, New Canaan, Stamford, Darien, Greenwich, Fairfield, and more!
WILTON, CT
Spotlight News

Point of View: We’re all neighbors, one community

The following Point of View is a response to that of his counterpart, Republican candidate Paul Heiser, who submitted a similar essay in our Sept. 15 edition. Bethlehem is a great place to live and work, and we truly are one Bethlehem. As I’ve served as your Town Supervisor over the last four years, I’ve […]
BETHLEHEM, NY
The Trussville Tribune

Miss Trussville unites with local food drive

By Hannah Caver Staff Writer TRUSSVILLE — Isabella Weyerman, Miss Trussville 2022, unites her hometown in an upcoming “We Are Family Food Drive.” The food drive will support T.E.A.M. (Trussville Ecumenical Assistive Ministry). “Covid precautions prevented T.E.A.M. from having their primary food drive in February this year, but they have continued to serve our community […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL

