870 Middle Country Road

LUXURY AND LOCATION; Is what you will find at this renovated and updated top floor suite. This 3rd Floor Location will provide the privacy you are seeking.LOCATION: Walk across the street to the Yale New Haven Hospital St RaphaelCampus. All amenities and necessities are within blocks. There's ample on street parking, and coming assigned off street parking. This Unit features 1650 Sq Feet of living space **With IncludedWasher & Dryer. MASTER SUITE: There is a huge and elaborate master suite with high definition in-laid lighting, a walk in closet, plus extra closet space.LIVING ROOM: The Living room is surprisingly spacious where all your guestswill feel very comfortable with plenty of room to mingle. KITCHEN: The Kitchen Is Ob-Long with brand new Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops and Cutting Stone. There's plenty of space in this Ultra Modern Kitchen to provide your guests with the Gourmet Meals they expect.BATHROOMS: The ""2"" Hard to find full bathrooms are oversized and brand new. ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS: The other 3 Bedrooms are oversized, and also hard to find elsewhere. YOU WON'T WANT TO MISS the opportunity to acquire this rare living suite. Accepts Section 8.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 5 DAYS AGO