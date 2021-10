When Rachel Miller was handed her newborn baby boy for the first time after delivery, she finally felt like she could breathe again. After the loss of their son Sutton James Miller in 2019 to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS, Rachel and Vernon Miller didn’t know if they would be parents again. When they learned of Rachel’s secondary infertility diagnosis, their hopes of parenting a child became another obstacle for the pair to overcome. With the medical guidance of Dr. Katie Ostrom and her clinic, on Sept. 19, 2021, Rachel and Vernon Miller became parents to Tripp Woodruff Miller, the first baby born from in vitro fertilization in Homer.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO