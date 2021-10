A flash-crash triggered a sharp drop in Bitcoin’s value on the Binance.US trading platform, causing an abrupt 87% devaluation in the price of the leading crypto asset. On October 21st, the price of Bitcoin briefly tumbled to a low of $8,200 from $65,952 on Binance.US, the arm of global crypto exchange Binance in the United States. Within five minutes, the value of the crypto surged back up to $65,000, negating all the losses from the massive sell-off.

