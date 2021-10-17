Katie Kennedy's "Working From Paradise" Full Part

…It’s time to take control of your destiny and make your own work. If you want other people to believe in you, you need to believe in yourself and do the work to prove it. If you’re not a writer, team up with a writer. There are so many creative people in our industry looking to collaborate and once you get a ball rolling, you will be amazed at how many people will want to work on your project. I started writing and producing because I was frustrated with the lack of opportunities I was getting as an actor. After creating a few independent projects, my life changed. I got an incredible agent, had tv shows optioned, and was getting the auditions I always dreamt of. Not to mention, I learned a tonne (sometimes through mistakes!) and found some new passions that I didn’t realize I had. Seriously, go for it!

TV SHOWS ・ 3 DAYS AGO