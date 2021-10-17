CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Katie Kennedy's "Working From Paradise" Full Part

methodmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLib Ripper Katie Kennedy charges on all terrain and this season edit shows it. Power, style and commitment, she's got it! Jack Reid got the clips, Katie took the slams, got the makes and we get to enjoy!....

www.methodmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Ralf Little devastates fans with latest post from Death in Paradise set

Ralf Little has devastated fans with his latest video from the Death in Paradise set – after revealing some very upsetting news about Harry the lizard! The actor, who plays DI Neville Parker on the hit show, broke it to viewers that the little lizard isn't actually real, and showed how they created him on the show. Needless to say, his followers weren't happy!
CELEBRITIES
2dopeboyz.com

Dom Kennedy Returns With ‘From The Westside With Love 3’ Project

Just in time for your Fall weather soundtrack, Dom Kennedy has released the third installment of his From The Westside With Love series. The follow-up to 2020’s Rap & Roll project (and sequel to its 2011 predecessor), FTWWL3 is a 15-song project led by the single “Rollin’ Papers.” Meanwhile, the likes of Quentin Miller, Hit-Boy, Bryan Roberts, TeeFLii, Kay Franklin, MyGuyMars, and others are featured throughout.
MUSIC
Thrive Global

Katie Uhlmann of Katie Chats: “Make your own work”

…It’s time to take control of your destiny and make your own work. If you want other people to believe in you, you need to believe in yourself and do the work to prove it. If you’re not a writer, team up with a writer. There are so many creative people in our industry looking to collaborate and once you get a ball rolling, you will be amazed at how many people will want to work on your project. I started writing and producing because I was frustrated with the lack of opportunities I was getting as an actor. After creating a few independent projects, my life changed. I got an incredible agent, had tv shows optioned, and was getting the auditions I always dreamt of. Not to mention, I learned a tonne (sometimes through mistakes!) and found some new passions that I didn’t realize I had. Seriously, go for it!
TV SHOWS
methodmag.com

PATCHES #1 With Seb Picard and Mammouth Durette

Salomon Snowboards presents to you the first video of a series of three, Patches. Starring Sebastien Picard and Mammouth Durette. These two Canadian street dwellers are insanely talented and ooze style in every move they make. It's always a pleasure to watch what they have been up to throughout the winter. This one starts off with a bang.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Miller
Hello Magazine

Josephine Jobert teases new project away from Death in Paradise

Death in Paradise star Josephine Jobert has been busy filming scenes in recent months for the upcoming series of the BBC programme, but it seems the actress has been working away at another exciting project. Taking to her Instagram stories, the 36-year-old, who is known and adored for playing DS...
CELEBRITIES
MetalSucks

Insomnium are Already Working on a New Full-Length Album

Insomnium guitarist Jani Liimatainen (ex-Sonata Arctica) was our guest on a recent episode of The MetalSucks Podcast to discuss their new EP, Argent Moon, the upcoming 25th anniversary of the band and more. Jani revealed to us that the band are already working on a new full-length before despite just...
ROCK MUSIC
Advertising Age

A look back on David Kennedy's creative legacy

“Creativity is like a plague that I’ve contracted and I can’t get rid of. It’s just an itch I gotta scratch, I can’t stop. If I were in a jail cell facing execution, I’d be making something out of something. It’s a compulsive fixation that I’ve had all my life.”
ENTERTAINMENT
realitytitbit.com

Where is James Kennedy's mom's accent from on Vanderpump Rules?

James Kennedy sits down for a family dinner – including his mom, who shows support for her son – alongside his fiancee Raquel Leviss. When he reveals that he argued with Max Vanderpump-Todd, a family member at the table says he causes issues when he is sober and drunk. His...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deadline

Wilt Chamberlain Feature Doc In The Works From Kevin Garnett & Village Roadshow As Part Of First-Look Deal

Former NBA star Kevin Garnett’s Content Cartel Studios has struck a first-look deal with Village Roadshow Entertainment, and the companies have set a feature documentary about Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain as their first project. The first-look development arrangement covers scripted and unscripted projects across television, film and digital. It will include a feature doc about Chamberlain, who scored more than 30,000 points in his NBA career and is considered one of the greatest players of all time. The doc will be directed by Gotham Chopra from Religion of Sports, and produced by Content Cartel, Heeltap Entertainment and Happy Madison. It is...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow Calls Angela Simmons His "Everything," Serenades Her

Their longstanding friendship has often caused Bow Wow and Angela Simmons to face romance rumors, but the pair have insisted that there is nothing more than a platonic relationship between them. However, back when they were young teenagers, Bow and Angela were an item, but like many in their youth, their love did not last.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Leni Klum joins dad Seal on red carpet in rare appearance

Leni Klum accompanied her dad, Seal, on the red carpet in a rare family outing. The 17-year-old aspiring model walked the red carpet with the musician, 58, for the premiere of the film "The Harder They Fall." The film was written and directed by Seal's (real name Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel) brother, Jeymes Samuel.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
NewsBreak
Sports
thefocus.news

Who was Tommy DeBarge's wife? Late musician was married three times

Singer Tommy DeBarge, a member of R&B band Switch, has died aged 64. As the news of his death is shared online fans have wondered about Tommy DeBarge‘s wife and marriages. Switch vocalist and guitarist Tommy DeBarge’s first wife was Yolanda Payne, who was fondly known under the nickname Duck/Ducky.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer's fans plead with her following update on her show

Lara Spencer got a mixed reaction from her social media followers when she shared what she thought was exciting news. The popular Good Morning America host took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself filming, Everything But the House, but her fans were let down when they thought she was shooting something else.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown Taunts Kody: You'll Never Be Happy, Dude! Not Ever!

You know the saying about how the best things come to those who wait?. Well, Meri Brown is here with an important variation. She believes nothing good ever comes to those who sit around and wait to find out what might come next, as opposed to appreciating all they already possess.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Meg Ryan Stuns in Sexy Floral Dress During Rare Red Carpet Appearance

You've Got Mail—and it's an update you won't want to miss! On Saturday, Sept. 25, Meg Ryan made a rare public appearance after keeping a relatively low profile over the years. So what inspired the beloved rom-com star to step back into the spotlight, even for just one night? The When Harry Met Sally actress attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in Los Angeles. And not that anyone expected anything less from the A-lister, but Meg looked effortlessly chic and elegant on the red carpet, wearing a floor-length dress by Ulyana Sergeenko. The design, which featured a pretty lavender floral print all over, had a flowy silhouette, square neckline...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Al Roker's wife sparks reaction with Celine Dion photo after emotional health news

Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts has sent her support to Celine Dion after she revealed health issues have forced her to postpone her upcoming Las Vegas residency. The ABC News star took to Instagram shortly after Celine broke the devastating news to her fans, sharing a throwback photo of the pair together alongside a sweet message in which she wished the singer a "swift recovery".
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Jesse Spencer Reveals the Real-Life Reason He is Leaving Show

Wednesday night debuted the 200th episode of NBC’s “Chicago Fire.” Among other new plot lines, we’ve found out that Matt Casey actor Jesse Spencer is officially leaving the show. Last week hinted at Spencer’s departure. The revelation came after his character’s return home from Oregon and a heart-to-heart discussion with Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann. Now, Spencer’s revealed why he’s actually leaving the show.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy