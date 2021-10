There are games in which the Detroit Lions have looked like a competent team that could pull off some major upsets this year. This was not one of those weeks. The Cincinnati Bengals took the lead seven minutes into the game, and they never came close to giving it up. While the Lions defensive performance kept them in the game until about halftime, the offense put up its worst performance of the year. Jared Goff barely eclipsed 200 yards passing on 42 attempts, while the Lions running game managed just 35 yards on 17 carries.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO