Casper, WY

Jackson Boys, Laramie Girls Win 4A West X-Country Regional

By Frank Gambino
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 4A West cross country regional meet was held in Casper on Friday and with a very competitive girls' field, Addison Forry of Laramie just dominated with a time of 18.29.62. The sophomore was more than 35 seconds ahead of the 2nd place finisher which was defending 4A...

LIFT Wyoming Hosts Fall Symposium for High Schoolers Ready to Change Their Community from Within

One night, when Chad Varga was a little boy, his mother stabbed him. Despite this, on another night, Varga stood in front of her, facing her boyfriend. He took the beating meant for his mom and, after that, he knew that he had a decision to make. He stood up, wiped the blood off of his face, tried to take a deep breath, and he looked at himself in the mirror.
The Ghost Of Wyoming’s Lightning Cowboy

We saw him sitting high in the saddle, the old-timer explained. The silhouette of his large rimmed cowboy hat eclipsed the moon that was sinking behind the bluffs. Dinner was served at the chuckwagon in the valley below. I was down there. A young fool like the rest of them, eating my pork and beans. Thinking the day was done.
Natrona Beats Thunder Basin to Improve to 5-3 in 4A

If the Natrona football team had thoughts of getting a home playoff game in 4A, it really came down to last Friday's game against 6-1 Thunder Basin. The Mustangs entered the game at 4-3 and would need a win and then some help on the last week of the regular season in order to get the 4th seed. NC can still get the 5th seed after this week's action win or lose.
3A West Regional Cross Country Meet Held in Riverton On Friday

The harriers from the 3A West gathered in Riverton on Friday for their 3A West regional meet with pleasant weather conditions. On the girls' side, Ava Stafford of Cody was the individual winner in 19.16.78. Katie Giorgis from Mountain View placed 2nd in 19.38.35 with Eve Mavy from Star Valley 3rd with a clocking of 19.38.81. Caprice Winn of Mountain View was 4th and the 5th place finisher was Karly Sabey of Lyman.
Want In An Exclusive Club With WY Whiskey & Mule Deer Foundation?

In my many adventures of Wyoming, I've found a couple things that I really enjoy. Wildlife, the best scenery you will ever see and Wyoming Whiskey!. The Mule Deer Foundation has teamed up with Wyoming Whiskey to put out a limited supply of Whiskey from a special hand picked barrel of Wyoming first (legal) whiskey. Every year the mule deer foundation does a lot of work all over the western part of the U.S. to help maintain the mule deer population and to help fund these efforts, they hold fundraising banquets. The banquets are an opportunity for members and supporters of the foundation to get together, socialize and help raise money for projects, education programs, conservation efforts and all around health of mule deer. The Wyoming chapter of Mule Deer Foundation have quite a few events scheduled over the next few months and have teamed up with Wyoming Whiskey and Eastmans' Hunting Journals to auction off these limited edition bottles.
WYOMING STATE
36 Reasons You Should NOT Move to Wyoming

TRIGGER WARNING! - Some people will find this list offensive. We don't care, and that's the point. Reasons number 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5: THE WIND. The wind in Wyoming literally drove some of the early settlers insane. Just keep that in mind if you are close to going over the edge. It will give you that final push.
WYOMING STATE
University of Wyoming Men’s Rodeo Team Ranked #1 in the Nation

The University of Wyoming men’s rodeo team finished the fall season in Lamar, Colorado to complete a sweep averaging nearly 900 points per Central Rocky Mountain Region rodeo. They are ranked #1 in the college nation led by Garrett Uptain who tops the region in saddle bronc and bull riding. He also holds the #1 spot in both events nationally. The Colorado native won all-around cowboy honors at Lamar collecting 310 team points last weekend. Uptain was a National High School Finals Rodeo contestant in 2015 and started his college rodeo career at Chadron State. He comes from an extensive rodeo family and picked up some money on the pro circuit in the saddle bronc in Steamboat Springs and the Garfield County Fair in Colorado. The guy has a bright future ahead of him.
SPORTS
My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

