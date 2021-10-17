CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

Target collaborates with Lego, creating an affordable product line for everyone

 6 days ago
Target will be launching the Lego Collection x Target, which offers a fun, Lego inspired line of goods for everyone in the family.

The prices will range from $1.50 to $120 for various items.

Items include products for the home, pets, clothing, and others.

Over 300 items are in the collection and most are listed at less than $30.

Clothing will run from XXS to 4X for women and S to 5XLT for men.

The line will launch just in time for the holiday season in early December.

