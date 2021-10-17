CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tompkins County, NY

Does marriage change social security income eligibility or amount?

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZU2b_0cU7Fw0s00

Social security income is provided to disabled and low-income seniors, and being married can change that.

If two spouses both qualify for SSI, there’s what’s called a “maximum couple’s benefit” which is less than if both people got individual checks.

If one person is applying for SSI, their spouses income can impact what amount, if any, they receive.

Marriage will not impact SSDI, or social security disability income.

How can marriage hurt someone’s social security?

Couples that are married and both considered eligible for SSI are entitled to a maximum benefit of $1,191 a month.

An independent beneficiary is entitled to a maximum of $794 a month.

Due to being married, two eligible people are penalized and receive 25% less than they would combined independently.

Assets are also taken into account for how much a person can receive, like a savings account or property.

What if one spouse applies but the other is not eligible for SSI?

With a process called “deeming” the social security administration may take into account the income of the eligible spouse’s ineligible spouse under the assumption that the other spouse makes their income available.

A complex calculation is done, and what remains of your spouse’s monthly income after these deductions is equal to or less than the difference between the individual and couple’s maximum benefit.

That’s $397 for 2021 and will be $420 in 2022.

If the spouse’s countable income is over $397 then the marriage is counted as an eligible couple and it could diminish or disqualify a person’s amount or eligibility.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter to get caught up in 60 seconds. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

New York State Police arrested a Tompkins County man following a pursuit on Saturday. Robert Bailey, 41, was charged with ...

A deputy with the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a collision on Route 13 in Ithaca. The crash ...

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tompkins County, NY
Society
County
Tompkins County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Income#Social Security Office#Marriages#Ssi#New York State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy