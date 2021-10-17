CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venezuela's government halts talks after ally extradition

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenezuela’s government pulled out of a round of negotiations with the political opposition set to begin on Sunday in Mexico to protest the extradition of a close ally of President Nicolas Maduro to the U.S. “The government is suspending its participation in the negotiation and dialogue roundtable,” Jorge Rodriguez,...

