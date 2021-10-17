CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur match halted temporarily after fan collapses in the stadium

By Somdeb Khaskel
firstsportz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur has had an inadvertent break in play, just before the end of first half break, due to a medical emergency. Andre Mariner, the match referee brought the match to a halt after it emerged that a fan had collapsed in the...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The Premier League is back in action on Sunday. Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 4-3; Newcastle United 0-4-3 Newcastle United's and Tottenham Hotspur's time off is coming to an end as we head into Matchweek 8. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at St. James' Park. Last year, Newcastle and Spurs were perfect equals, playing to 1-1 and 2-2 draws.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle United vs Tottenham suspended over medical emergency in stands at St James’ Park

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur was suspended after 40 minutes due to a medical emergency in the stands. Spurs were leading Newcastle 2-1 at St James’ Park when referee Andre Marriner called the player to the sidelines, having been alerted to a seriously ill spectator in the East Stand by fans passing a message on to the pitch. Newcastle’s team doctor Paul Catterson was dispatched across the pitch to the incident carrying a defibrillator. After a conversation with police and stewards, Marriner then called the players back into the dressing rooms. A few minutes later the fan was carried away on a stretcher, to applause around the stadium. “The supporter who was in need of urgent medical assistance has been stabilised and is on their way to hospital,” Newcastle tweeted. “Our thoughts are with them.”An announcement over the stadium’s public address system said the players would soon return to finish the first half after a short warm-up. “The players will be coming out to resume the first half,” they said. “There are seven minutes left to play.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
Derrick

Newcastle-Spurs briefly halted after fan medical emergency

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — The Premier League match between Newcastle and Tottenham was paused and players left the field after a supporter required medical treatment on Sunday. It was Tottenham player Eric Dier who was alert to the emergency and indicated a defibrillator was required. The players initially waited by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Barcelona's Dembele open to Newcastle switch

The summer transfer window was unlike any other; see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here is the latest gossip and speculation. TOP STORY: Dembele open...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Eric Dier
Person
Harry Kane
punditarena.com

Newcastle vs Tottenham halted as medical assistance needed for fan

Emergency assistance was needed. The match between Newcastle and Tottenham was halted due to a medical emergency in the stands. Towards the end of the first half, Spurs defender Sergio Reguilon could be seen informing the referee that something was not right with a fan in the stands, which led to the medical team at St. James’ Park being ushered on to the pitch.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Newcastle's match against Tottenham stopped as medics rush to assist stricken supporter in the crowd... after Sergio Reguilon had urged referee Andre Marriner to halt play and Eric Dier raced to the dugouts to collect defibrillator

Newcastle's Premier League fixture against Tottenham has been suspended following an incident involving a fan in the crowd. The match was stopped after the players called for the medics to assist someone in the crowd, with fans also pleading for them to hurry over to the far side of the stand.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Newcastle v Tottenham: match preview

A controversial new Saudi Arabian-led era dawns at Newcastle. The new owners had originally planned to have sacked Steve Bruce by now but instead the unloved manager survives to preside over his 1,000th game in club management. Bruce trusts it will result in Newcastle’s first win of the season but Tottenham hope to make him feel like the unwanted guest at what promises to be Tyneside’s biggest party for decades. “It’s exciting times ahead for this club,” said Bruce. “It’s a great thing for the club and for the city of Newcastle too.” And concerns about human rights? “That’s for politicians,” he said. Louise Taylor.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Fresno Bee

Newcastle-Spurs match halted while fan received treatment

A Newcastle fan is “stable and responsive” in the hospital after requiring emergency medical treatment that led to a 20-minute suspension of Sunday's Premier League match against Tottenham, the northeast club said. It was Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon who alerted the referee to the medical emergency while teammate Eric Dier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newcastle United#Match Referee#Real Madrid#St James
SportsGrid

EPL Week 8 Wagering Weekend Windup: Newcastle vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United captured most of the headlines this week in the English Premier league as ownership of the club changed hands. Their long-suffering supporters were thrown a bone of sorts in the team’s sale to the Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund for 300 million Euros. That should mean the Maggie’s supporters will be in a buoyant mood traveling to St James Park this weekend. The prospect of deeper-pocketed owners will have Newcastle support feeling some long-awaited optimism but will the new confidence in ownership translate to performance on the pitch? While that remains to be seen, they still have the same squad that is still looking for its first win as they welcome one of England’s big clubs to town in Tottenham Hotspur. We take a closer look at this matchup here in this week’s EPL Weekend Windup but don’t forget to get all the latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Newcastle United 2 - 3 Tottenham Hotspur: Three first half goals dispatch Magpies

Tottenham Hotspur played the role of spoiler as they disrupted the celebration of the takeover by defeating Newcastle United, 3-2. Rumors of two positive COVID tests threw things for a loop, but word came out that these tests were false positives and Nuno had almost full selection outside of injuries. He opted to start a back four of Royal, Dier, Romero and Reguilon. Tanguy Ndombele slotted into the #10 role ahead of Skipp and Hojbjerg while Sonny, Lucas and Kane, rounded out the attacking band.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Report: Newcastle eyes Tottenham Hotspur midfielder for January move

Newcastle United will want to flex their new financial muscle this January window, and The Magpies could be eyeing a midfielder on the Tottenham Hotspur squad. According to The Sun, Newcastle wants to pursue Harry Winks, who was linked to a move away from the north London-based club this summer. The Atheltic reports that there was interest from Aston Villa, Everton, and Brighton & Hove Albion, and Winks also has admirers in Spain and Italy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Watch West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur on LIVENow

West Ham will host Tottenham for the most eye-catching fixture of Matchday 9 with both teams looking to cement their place among the European spots in the Premier League. Spurs are slightly ahead at the moment in 5th spot with 15 points after their come from behind 3-2 success over Newcastle United that hushed a buoyant St James’ Park the last time out.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United player ratings as Palace held Newcastle with a 1-1 draw

In an entertaining match which took place at the Selhurst Park ,Palace held Newcastle United for an 1-1 draw.Palace were in control of the possession at the start with Olise and McArthur dictating the play. The first half was heavily inclined to Palace. Palace started the second half rather spectacularly with Benteke scoring from a Olise cross.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy