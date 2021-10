The crew takes on a dangerous mission in ‘First First Contact’. Last time on Star Trek: Lower Decks, we got to see what life what like for other lower decks crews. On a Klingon ship life wasn’t that great but there appeared to be room for advancement. Next we saw what things on a Vulcan science vessel were like as a lower decker made a startling discovery. While this was going on Boimler tries to get a bridge crew buddy. Yet as this episode came to a close these three ships came together to prevent something awful from happening. Now it looks like someone on the ship is getting promoted in ‘First First Contact’. I was able to watch this episode and here is what I thought of it.

FACEBOOK ・ 7 DAYS AGO