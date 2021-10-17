CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Outsider Marki-Zay hopes to blunt Orban’s attacks in 2022 Hungarian election

By Syndicated Content
95.5 FM WIFC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUDAPEST (Reuters) – Peter Marki-Zay, the small-town mayor who will take on Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Hungary’s 2022 election, figures his conservative, family-man persona will leave nationalist Orban floundering in next year’s vote. Marki-Zay beat left-wing front-runner Klara Dobrev in an opposition primary on Sunday in a major...

wifc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hungary: Thousands of Orban supporters march across Budapest

Thousands of supporters of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his right-wing government marched in Budapest on Saturday in a demonstration of unity behind the populist leader's contentious policies. The rally was dubbed a “Peace March” and participants gathered along the western bank of the Danube River and departed across Liberty Bridge, winding through downtown Budapest toward the site of a rare public speech to be delivered by Orban later in the day. The march was organized by nongovernmental organization Civil Unity Forum, an active promoter of the policies of Orban's Fidesz party, which has dominated Hungary's parliament with...
PROTESTS
IBTimes

Hungary's Orban And Opposition Rival Rally As Election Looms

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and newly elected opposition leader Peter Marki-Zay held separate rallies in Budapest on Saturday six months from an election expected to be the tightest race in 15 years. Several tens of thousands of Orban supporters marched through the Hungarian capital to hear a speech by...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Hungarian#Reuters#Fidesz Party#Whether Hungary#European#Catholic#Playbooks#Christian
whbl.com

Small-town conservative mayor hopes to oust Orban in Hungary’s 2022 vote

HODMEZOVASARHELY, Hungary (Reuters) – Peter Marki-Zay, the new leader of Hungary’s opposition alliance, has done the maths: he needs to win over the young, the undecided, and disenchanted supporters of veteran Prime Minister Viktor Orban to secure victory in next year’s election. The 49-year-old Catholic conservative and father of seven...
WORLD
The Independent

Far-right French politician Zemmour moves ahead in presidential polls

A new poll has put far-right TV pundit Eric Zemmour ahead of Marine Le Pen to reach the second round of next year’s French presidential election in April.If replicated, it would leave Mr Zemmour, a polemicist talk show host, facing incumbent Emmanuel Macron in a run-off for the French presidency.The rise of Mr Zemmour in opinion polls has rocked long-held expectations that the vote would be a rerun of 2017's contest between Mr Macron and perennial far-right National Rally figure Ms Le Pen.Friday's poll by Ipsos Sopra Steria for French newspaper Le Monde is the second to put Mr Zemmour...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

German parties aim to have new chancellor in early December

The three parties that hope to form Germany's new government said Thursday they aim to have the country's next chancellor in place in early December, but acknowledged that they face a complex task.The center-left Social Democrats environmentalist Greens and pro-business Free Democrats opened formal coalition talks following a preliminary deal last week, which set out their priorities but left many open questions. If the negotiations succeed, the new government will send outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s center-right Union bloc into opposition after 16 years at the helm. Her successor will be Olaf Scholz who propelled the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Hungary
Washington Post

Poland triggers an existential crisis for Europe

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. The European Union faces a crisis that may prove its most existential threat yet. It has nothing...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Pro-American leader seeks to unseat Hungary's Viktor Orban

A unified bloc of Hungarian opposition parties has selected its leader to face Prime Minister Viktor Orban in next year's parliamentary elections. Supporters of Peter Marki-Zay, a conservative mayor and devout Catholic, are hopeful that he can siphon support from Orban. Much of the prime minister's political dominance over the past 11 years is rooted in his policy, which reflects widely held, socially conservative views. But in his relentless effort to centralize power and isolate alternate viewpoints, the opposition senses that Orban may have overplayed his hand. The opposition was demolished in the last elections in 2018. This time they're unified. Marki-Zay offers an alternative to conservative swing voters, hence his support from left-wing voters desperate to unseat Orban. It might just work: the latest polls show Orban's Fidesz–Hungarian Solidarity Alliance running neck and neck with the opposition bloc.
WORLD
BBC

Peter Marki-Zay: Could this man oust Hungary's PM Viktor Orban?

Peter Marki-Zay has emerged as the first serious opposition challenger to Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban since 2006. The 49-year-old conservative father of seven is an independent, untainted by association with the pre-2010 Socialist-Liberal coalition defeated by Mr Orban. Nor is he linked to any of the mainstream parties established since the fall of communism in 1989.
WORLD
kfgo.com

Outsider Marki-Zay jumps to early lead in Hungary opposition run-off

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungarian small-town mayor Peter Marki-Zay, an outsider with no party affiliation, was ahead of leftist Klara Dobrev with about a fifth of constituencies reporting in an opposition primary run-off to pick Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s challenger. In next year’s parliamentary election Orban will, for the first time...
WORLD
Reuters

Outsider Marki-Zay to stand against PM Orban in 2022 after winning run-off

BUDAPEST, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Small-town conservative Peter Marki-Zay, a political outsider with no party affiliation, will go head-to-head with Prime Minister Viktor Orban next year for leadership of Hungary after on Sunday winning an opposition run-off primary. Marki-Zay defeated leftist Klara Dobrev, who pledged to support him at the...
WORLD
Marietta Daily Journal

Hungarian conservative mayor to take on Orban after primary win

A conservative mayor will lead Hungary’s united opposition parties against Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the most fiercely contested election in more than a decade. Peter Marki-Zay dominated the six-party alliance’s primary runoff, defeating Klara Dobrev, a European Parliament vice president and the candidate of DK, the biggest opposition party. Dobrev conceded the race on Sunday evening.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Hungary’s opposition parties unite to challenge far-right leader Orban

BERLIN — Hungary's opposition parties on Sunday banded around a single candidate to try to unseat Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the populist leader accused of chipping away at the country's democracy during more than a decade in power, in next year's election. Peter Marki-Zay, a conservative small-town mayor who was...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Hungarians to Pick Orban's 2022 Contender in Tight Opposition Primary

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarians will choose between leftist European lawmaker Klara Dobrev and conservative "outsider" Peter Marki-Zay in a primary this weekend to lead an unprecedented joint opposition bid to oust Prime Minister Viktor Orban in 2022 elections. The tight race between Dobrev, a 49-year-old lawyer and economist, whose candidacy...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wtaq.com

Hungary’s Orban backs Polish court ruling challenging EU law

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary has called on European Union institutions “to respect member states’ sovereignty” after it backed a Polish court ruling that some EU law is incompatible with the Polish constitution. Prime Minister Viktor Orban signed a Hungarian government decree on Saturday, his press chief told state news agency...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy