For years Penn State fans have heard the James Franklin to USC rumors. Perhaps that wouldn’t be the worst outcome, after all. Franklin and the Nittany Lions lost a bizarre and ultimately baffling nine-overtime slug-gest to unranked Illinois on Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t one of those high-scoring overtime thrillers, though. It was an ugly game as a whole and a somehow even uglier outing from the Penn State offense.

