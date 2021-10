For many visitors to the sunshine state, escaping to the Florida Keys is a magical experience. Driving down A1A across the turquoise waters, windows down, on your way to traipse Duvall and enjoy a slice of tropical paradise – sounds pretty great, right? Well, what if we told you that there was another side to the Keys, one that many might not know even exists? Start enjoying this slice of the tropics by water when you visit Looe Key National Marine Sanctuary in Florida.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO