3 Ways To Become A Better Human Being Today

One of the myths of growing up or growing old, is that decline is inevitable. We are told that children learn languages better,that after a certain age you can;t learn to play the piano, or become a better cyclist. Yet, science has shown that the brain is immensely flexible, able to grow and expand in response to new stimuli. What this means is that you can learn and improve and evolve, regardless of your age. To speed up the learning process, you just have to figure out the most important concepts that you need to grasp. For instance, if you want to learn how to be a better climber, then you have to practice hills with your bicycle. If you want to pass through the air more smoothly, then you should wear a skinsuit. Although we all age, we all can improve if we put our powerful brains to it. What often gets neglected is that our bodies are also very adaptable and flexible in response to the right stimuli. With better diets, technologies to improve sleep and recovery and more understanding of physiology, even elite athletes such as Cristiano Ronaldo, and Tom Brady, can perform at a high level at an age where in the past they would have had to retire. So in this article we will discuss how you can become a better cyclist as you age.

CYCLING ・ 13 DAYS AGO