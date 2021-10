Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Make the season rosy and bright. Painted crepe paper-covered foam balls showcase striking shades of pink and red. Use the cheerful ornaments to embellish a wreath, accent the Christmas tree, or dress up a garland. We choose assorted red and pink shades to create this wreath, but the possibilities are endless. Try using shades of blue, green, or gold. Display the finished Christmas wreath indoors or in a protected area outside. Once it's time to store the holiday wreath, wrap it gently with bubble wrap and place it in a wreath box.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO