Outsider Marki-Zay hopes to blunt Orban’s attacks in 2022 Hungarian election

Peter Marki-Zay, a conservative provincial mayor, looks set to challenge Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at an election next year after taking a lead in an opposition primary vote Sunday, according to partial results.
Marki-Zay, a practising Catholic and father-of-seven, led Klara Dobrev, an MEP with the leftist Democratic Coalition party (DK) by a margin of 60-40 percent in a second-round run-off, with around half the results declared.
The primary was designed by a six-party opposition alliance formed last year in an effort to combat a mainly first-past-the-post election system that favours Orban and his ruling right-wing Fidesz party.
The vote, Hungaryâs first ever primary contest, aimed at selecting just one contender to oppose Orban -- as well as single candidates in each constituency to go up against Fidesz -- in the election due next April.
