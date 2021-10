While leaves have begun to fall in Rochester and southeast Minnesota, it means it is time to clean up your leaves to help improve aquatic wildlife and improve water quality. According to a news release from the City of Rochester, the leaves falling feed algae and turn lakes and rivers green if they enter the waterways. If leaves are not removed from Rochester streets and sidewalks, leaves can enter waterways through the storm sewers when it rains.

