Red Wing Man Killed in Sunday Morning Crash
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A head-on crash this morning in Goodhue County claimed the life of a Red Wing man. The State Patrol...therockofrochester.com
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A head-on crash this morning in Goodhue County claimed the life of a Red Wing man. The State Patrol...therockofrochester.com
Z-Rock 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://therockofrochester.com
Comments / 0