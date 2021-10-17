CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer applies to FDA for emergency approval of its vaccine for children

slenterprise.com
 6 days ago

Pfizer Pharmaceutical and its partner company BioNTech have asked U.S. regulators to approve emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11. Pfizer...

slenterprise.com

FOX8 News

Which COVID-19 vaccine booster should I get?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The FDA and an CDC advisory committee have cleared the way for mixing and matching when it comes to COVID-19 booster shots. A report from the National Institute of Health found there may be advantages to getting a booster different from your original shot. The CDC’s advisory committee said in general, […]
CBS Chicago

Chicago Department Of Public Health To Begin Offering Free Pfizer And Johnson & Johnson Booster Shots Next Week

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago residents who are eligible for COVID vaccine booster shots will be able to get free Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson shots from Chicago Department of Public Health pop-up clinics and other vaccination events starting Monday. The CDC and FDA have authorized Pfizer and Moderna boosters for anyone age 65 and older, adults with underlying medical conditions, nursing home residents and staff, and other adults who live or work in high-risk settings; at least six months after their getting their second dose. Federal regulators also have authorized Johnson & Johnson boosters for anyone who received the J &...
The 74

Pfizer Shot 91% Effective at Preventing COVID in Children Ages 5-11

The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine is 91 percent effective at preventing COVID infection in youth ages 5 to 11, the pharmaceutical companies’ data released Friday reveal. The protection provided by the shots, the companies say, supports authorization of the vaccine for the 28 million U.S. children in that age group. The Food and Drug Administration has […]
Best Life

If You've Done This, You May Not Benefit From a Booster, Experts Say

An advisory panel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has unanimously endorsed booster shots for all three U.S. COVID vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients are still awaiting official authorization and recommendations from the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but Pfizer booster shots are well underway. According to the CDC, more than 9 million people have gotten an additional dose of the Pfizer vaccine, despite eligibility for select groups just being authorized in late September. But regardless of the enthusiasm for third shots, not everyone needs to be in such a rush for boosters.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Coronavirus: CDC recommends boosters for all three vaccines

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky has endorsed an advisory committee’s recommendation to expand eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots in certain populations. Walensky’s move came Thursday after the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously to recommend booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna,...
KREX

FDA OKs mixing COVID vaccines; backs Moderna, J&J boosters

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators on Wednesday signed off on extending COVID-19 boosters to Americans who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and said anyone eligible for an extra dose can get a brand different from the one they received initially. The Food and Drug Administration’s decisions mark a big step toward expanding […]
CBS Philly

CDC Advisory Panel Endorses Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters For Some Americans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A CDC advisory panel endorsed COVID boosters on Thursday. People who received the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are much closer to being able to get a booster shot. Moderna’s booster, Johnson & Johnson’s booster and the possibility of mixing and matching were all FDA authorized but the CDC has the final decision. “CDC’s recommendations will not just address who should receive a booster but also include what vaccine they should receive, how and when,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. Dr. Walensky issues the guidance and can break from the panel’s advice, which she did with Pfizer, deciding...
outbreaknewstoday.com

Influenza vaccine: FDA approves Flucelvax Quadrivalent for children as young as six months old

Seqirus announced Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved FLUCELVAX® QUADRIVALENT (Influenza Vaccine), the company’s cell-based quadrivalent influenza vaccine, for an expanded age indication for children as young as six months old. With this approval, FLUCELVAX QUADRIVALENT, the first and only cell-based influenza vaccine in the U.S., is now indicated for everyone eligible to receive an influenza vaccine in the U.S.
