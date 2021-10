Symphony Hall, though perhaps only two-thirds full, contained an audience, orchestra and staff alike radiantly happy to be back. Management mandated no social distancing, but did require proof of vaccination; and masking (I had to be nudged, politely, by an alert cadre of ushers to keep my mask on); on stage, most of the string players, especially women, wore masks, but of course the wind players went mask-free. What a relief, after a long COVID lockdown, to find the orchestra playing so enthusiastically, and so well, even for a concert with only about 60 minutes of music.

