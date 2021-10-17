CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sources: Texans' Marcus Cannon Back Surgery, Out for Season

TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 12 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS -- Houston Texans' veteran offensive tackle Marcus Cannon underwent season-ending back surgery to repair a herniated disk that was causing sciatica symptoms, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

Cannon was placed on injured reserve a week ago and won't play again this year as his recovery time is roughly three months, per sources.

Charlie Heck has replaced Cannon, 33, a three-time Super Bowl winner with the New England Patriots acquired in an offseason trade, in the starting lineup at right tackle in Sunday's game at the Indianapolis Colts.

With Cannon injured after playing every snap during a 40-0 road loss to the Buffalo Bills, Heck operated as the Texans' first-team right tackle against the Patriots last week and now going forward.

Sources: Texans cutting kick returner Andre Roberts

The Texans are releasing Mercilus, 31, as they continue to go with a youth movement on the defensive line

Houston Texans Tracker for 2021: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texans NFL news as Houston works on its roster-building

17 hours ago

A towering former fourth-round draft from North Carolina at 6-foot-8, 308 pounds and the son of Kansas City Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck, Heck was called the most improved player on the roster by Texans coach David Culley during training camp.

Heck started one game and played in three as a rookie last season. This year, Heck looks like an entirely different player following a full offseason of training unlike last year during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic.

Heck tested positive for COVID-19 in September, opening the door for Cannon to become the starting right tackle for the first four games.

Now, it's Heck's job.

Though the offense will be without one of its best blockers the rest of the season, the Texans hope to get starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor back in the lineup soon.

Comments / 1

Related
TexansDaily

Texans at Colts - New LT Geron Christian Knows What’s Coming

INDIANAPOLIS – Geron Christian Sr. knows it’s coming. The Houston Texans’ new starting left offensive tackle is prepared for the fact that NFL defensive coordinators and pass rushers will test him out as the replacement for injured Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil. With Tunsil having undergone successful thumb surgery...
NFL
TexansDaily

How One Play Was Game-Changer in Colts Over Texans

Football games can be decided by one play at time. OK, so the Houston Texans' 31-3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in NFL Week 6 was decided well before the whistle blew, but one play did dictate the momentum swing. Down 10-3 at the start of the third...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Heck
Person
David Culley
Person
Marcus Cannon
TexansDaily

TRADE: Texans Send Veteran RB Mark Ingram to Saints

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. OCT. 27 TEXANS TRADE INGRAM - In another move geared toward a rebuilding youth movement,...
NFL
TexansDaily

No Texans Turnaround: Colts Crush Houston, 31-3

The Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts entered Sunday's NFL Week 6 sporting the same cruddy 1-4 record. But as evidenced by the final score - Colts Texans - maybe the similarities end right there. Both clubs came in three games under .500 and two games behind Tennessee Titans in...
NFL
TexansDaily

Texans' Biggest Need Exposed Following Loss To Colts?

Maybe the Houston Texans won't win another game this season. That might be alright so long as the draft position is in their favor. The Texans need a No. 1 cornerback. They need someone who can win in coverage against the league's top targets and also be physical enough to play the run. Now more than ever, a bonafide shutdown cornerback is needed for teams to be successful.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Buffalo Bills#Kansas City Chiefs
TexansDaily

Sources: Whitney Mercilus Leaves Texans, Signs With Packers

HOUSTON -- Former Houston Texans veteran pass rusher Whitney Mercilus is joining the Green Bay Packers, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly. The Kansas City Chiefs were among Mercilus' suitors, according to sources. Mercilus, 31, who has 57 career sacks and was released by the Texans on...
NFL
TexansDaily

Texans Lose Safety Terrence Brooks To Lung Injury

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans placed veteran safety Terrence Brooks on injured reserve Thursday, a predictable outcome based on a lung contusion that caused him to be hospitalized in Indianapolis as he remained there overnight under observation after getting hurt Sunday. Brooks played in six games this season with one...
NFL
TexansDaily

Davis Mills vs. Tyrod Taylor? Texans Name QB for Cardinals Game

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills will remain the starter for Sunday's road game against the Arizona Cardinals. And veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor remains the starting quarterback as far as his status whenever he returns from a Grade 2 strained hamstring, according to coach David Culley. "Yes he...
NFL
TexansDaily

Houston Texans at Colts Inactives & Injuries: NFL Tracker

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. OCT 17: WHO’S IN AT INDY? Today’s Texans inactives: Deshaun Watson, Brevin Jordan, Danny Amendola,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
TexansDaily

Texans Workout for Vet CB Brian Poole: NFL Tracker

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are all about "meat-and-potatoes'' moves ... and those are ongoing. ... Updated by the minute, our Texans Tracker will keep you up to date with everything happening at NRG Stadium. OCT 21 DB WORKOUT The Houston Texans are working out veteran cornerback Brian Poole on...
NFL
TexansDaily

‘On Borrowed Time’: Losing Texans Plan Return of QB Tyrod Taylor

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Rookie quarterback Davis Mills could be on borrowed time as the Texans' starter. Houston Texans veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor, whom coach David Culley has repeatedly stated won't lose his starting job due to an injury, is slated to return to practice Wednesday and be designated for return from injured reserve. Taylor will have 21 days to be activated after being designated for return, or he would spend the remainder of the season on injured reserve if he's not restored to the 53-man roster.
NFL
TexansDaily

Texans Provide Injury Update on QB Tyrod Taylor

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans' veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor, a starter who remains on injured reserve, is making steady progress and coach David Culley expressed some optimism about his eventual return and said his hamstring will be evaluated again this week. Culley was noncommittal, though, on when Taylor will be designated...
NFL
TexansDaily

Source: Houston Texans Paid $250K In Mark Ingram Trade to Saints

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans obtained a 2024 seventh-round draft pick from the New Orleans Saints in exchange for trading former Pro Bowl running back Mark Ingram to the NFC South franchise that drafted him in the first round out of Alabama, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.
NFL
chatsports.com

Three and Out: Rams-Texans Predictions

The Culture champion Houston Texans (1-6) take on the Los Angeles Rams (6-1) Sunday from NRG Stadium. It is not likely to go well. The Texans are coming off a scintillating five point performance in Arizona, and hope to get back on track to... whatever they are careening toward. Davis Mills will once again start for the Texans, who are presently 14.5 point underdogs at home.
NFL
TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
1K+
Followers
966
Post
663K+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

Comments / 0

Community Policy