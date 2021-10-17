CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timothee Chalamet & Zendaya Pose Together for 'Dune' Photocall in London!

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dune co-stars posed for photos together at the photocall for their movie Dune at the Corinthia during 2021 London Film Festival on Sunday (October 17) in...

HollywoodLife

Zendaya Stuns In Gorgeous Tan Gown With Fierce Eye Makeup At ‘Dune’ London Premiere – Photos

Zendaya arrived in style for the premiere of the sci-fi epic, where she stars as Chani, alongside other A-list actors like Timothée Chalamet. Zendaya looked like she could take over the galaxy with how beautiful she was at the London premiere of Dune on Monday October 18. The 25-year-old actress rocked an eye-catching, light tan gown to the premiere of the film adaptation of the science fiction fan favorite. The actress looked absolutely out of this world, as she also had her hair combed in a way that made it look incredibly short at the premiere, and her eye makeup was completely on point!
ETOnline.com

Tom Holland Shares Stunning Photo of Zendaya at ‘Dune’ London Premiere

Tom Holland is showing his rumored-girlfriend, Zendaya, some love. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of the Emmy Award-winning actress in support of her latest film, Dune. Holland shared a black-and-white capture of a red carpet photo from the film's London Premiere.
Parade

Who Is Zendaya Dating? All the Hotties She's Been Linked to, Including Rumored Beau Tom Holland

Zendaya is heating up—and we don’t just mean her career, although that’s red hot, too. This fall, she has not one, but two blockbuster movies coming out: Dune, which is out now on HBO Max and in theaters, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, which hits theaters on Fri., Dec. 17. In September 2020, she became the youngest-ever winner of the Emmys‘ Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for her role in the HBO series Euphoria. Plus, she’s become a fashion icon, a voice for feminism and equality and a superstar who’s also refreshingly down to earth.
heroichollywood.com

‘Dune’ Star Timothee Chalamet Was Told Not To Do Any Superhero Movies

Dune star Timothee Chalamet revealed that an idol of his told him not to take on any superhero roles. Timothee Chalamet is set to make his first leading blockbuster debut in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. Chalamet has previously appeared innumerable indie productions, which have garnered critical and commercial acclaim. The star has been slowly making the transition to mainstream blockbusters, the first being Dune. After the sci-fi epic, Chalamet will be seen portraying a young Willy Wonka in an origin story.
The Press

Timothee Chalamet reveals best career advice

Timothee Chalamet credits staying away from "hard drugs" and superhero movies for his success. The 25-year-old actor is trying to "figure out" being famous and navigating his career, and revealed a valuable piece of advice he received from a "hero" when he was just starting out. He said of fame:...
Collider

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya on ‘Dune,’ the Sequel, and How Denis Villeneuve Brought a Universe to Life

With director Denis Villeneuve's Dune now playing in select countries around the world and opening in North America October 22nd, I recently got to speak with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya about making the incredible movie. During the interview, Chalamet and Zendaya talked about why they were grateful to be part of the movie, the things they kept wanting to tell their friends and family about the film, the challenges of taking on the roles, getting to work with the amazing cast, the need to keep the humanity in the characters, why Zendaya enjoyed the physicality of the Fremen people and how each house in Dune has their own distinct style, and the possible sequel.
Indy100

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya’s intense staring has become a hilarious meme

The young and ridiculously good-looking Hollywood duo Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya have unknowingly become a hilarious meme thanks to a new promotional shoot for their forthcoming sci-fi epic Dune. As the hype for the eagerly anticipated film from Denis Villeneuve builds, Entertainment Weekly have published digital videos covers for their latest issue, however, the cover featuring Chalamet and Zendaya has left many people feeling a bit intimated. The 15-second clip does a 360 pan around the actors who are intensely staring at the camera the entire time with an almost smouldering “too cool for school” look. Timothée Chalamet and...
femalefirst.co.uk

Timothee Chalamet: Dune is a spectacle like LOTR in places

Timothee Chalamet has compared 'Dune to 'Lord of the Rings'. Timothee Chalamet says Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' is a "spectacle" like 'Lord of the Rings' in some scenes. The 25-year-old actor takes on the leading role of Paul Atreides in the 54-year-old director's adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi cult classic, and the 'Wonka' star has teased there are various moments throughout the film that feel like they belong in an epic movie like Peter Jackson's blockbuster trilogy based on J. R. R. Tolkien's fantasy novel, while other scenes are more "intimate".
HuffingtonPost

Timothée Chalamet Shares First Photo Of Himself As Willy Wonka

Timothée Chalamet looks ready to give away golden tickets. The actor shared the first pictures of himself dressed as the fantastical Willy Wonka on Instagram Sunday, leaving fans in a tizzy over the entertainer’s role in the upcoming musical “Wonka,” due on March 17, 2023. The first photo shows Chalamet,...
Vogue Magazine

Zendaya Does Sci-Fi Beauty at a Dune Screening in London

When celebrating the premiere of an iconic sci-fi story, an appropriately futuristic beauty moment is practically a mandate. But leave it to Zendaya to step out in a look at once referential, genre-minded, and entirely her own. To accompany her sequined, statuesque Rick Owens gown, the actress opted for an equally sculptural updo and purple eye makeup that instantly evoked an otherworldly heroine.
New York Post

Jason Momoa admits he was ‘scared’ by ‘Dune’ more than any other film

Portrayed as fearless soldier Duncan in “Dune,” Jason Momoa says he was more “scared” of the film than any other before — but not in the way you might think. “It wasn’t necessarily the role,” the 42-year-old told Unilad in an interview. “It’s more my fear, nerves of failure in front of my peers and idols.”
The Review

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya offer an inside look at “Dune,” Denis Villeneuve’s blockbuster

Based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, “Dune” takes place far in the future and follows the story of Paul Atreides, the intelligent heir of the ruler, Duke Leto Atreides. Paul is portrayed by Timothée Chalamet in this 2021 adaptation directed by Academy Award nominated filmmaker, Denis Villeneuve. Paul is forced to mature when he finds his place within intergalactic strife and is put to the ultimate test when the Emperor calls those of House Atreides to the sands of the desert planet Arrakis.
