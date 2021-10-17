Timothee Chalamet & Zendaya Pose Together for 'Dune' Photocall in London!

With director Denis Villeneuve's Dune now playing in select countries around the world and opening in North America October 22nd, I recently got to speak with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya about making the incredible movie. During the interview, Chalamet and Zendaya talked about why they were grateful to be part of the movie, the things they kept wanting to tell their friends and family about the film, the challenges of taking on the roles, getting to work with the amazing cast, the need to keep the humanity in the characters, why Zendaya enjoyed the physicality of the Fremen people and how each house in Dune has their own distinct style, and the possible sequel.

