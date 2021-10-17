Timothee Chalamet & Zendaya Pose Together for 'Dune' Photocall in London!

Zendaya is heating up—and we don’t just mean her career, although that’s red hot, too. This fall, she has not one, but two blockbuster movies coming out: Dune, which is out now on HBO Max and in theaters, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, which hits theaters on Fri., Dec. 17. In September 2020, she became the youngest-ever winner of the Emmys‘ Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for her role in the HBO series Euphoria. Plus, she’s become a fashion icon, a voice for feminism and equality and a superstar who’s also refreshingly down to earth.
Comments / 0