CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Amazfit Partners With Target Stores Nationwide To Provide Consumers Additional Products For A Healthier Lifestyle

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit today announced that Target stores nationwide will now carry an even greater assortment of fitness trackers combining sports functionality and health management into one simple-to-use and affordable tracker. The Bip U Pro and Band 5 will now be available for in-store purchase at more than 1,900 store locations throughout the U.S. beginning October 17, 2021 and will also be available online at Target.com. The fitness trackers are a smart, reliable, daily companion to keep consumers in tune with their daily activity and provide additional insight for them to make informed decisions about their overall health and wellness.

Target continues to be a valuable retail partner and provides consumers with Amazfit products that fit every level of consumer interested in learning more about their overall activity. Sporty and health-conscious customers who are looking for the very best technology products at the lowest possible price will find a product line that fits their budget and health tracking needs with the Amazfit line of fitness trackers at Target.

The national retailer will offer two Amazfit fitness trackers for in-store purchase:

  • Take your first step into smart fitness with the Bip U Pro, available in Black and Green. A 1.43" screen coupled with a long-lasting battery life of up to nine days, creates an exquisite visual display that makes reviewing activity metrics, such as Blood Oxygen Saturation easy, visually appealing, and less cumbersome, while the high-precision GPS capabilities deliver more precise location tracking for you to review after outdoor sports such as Running or Cycling.
  • Take your fitness tracking up a notch with the Band 5, available in Black. With several ways to keep track of your activities, the Band 5 offers sports modes including Outdoor running, Walking, Cycling, Treadmill, Pool swimming, Freestyle, Indoor cycling, Elliptical, Jump rope, Yoga, and indoor Rowing all with a battery life of 15 days.

"As we strive to bring wearable fitness devices to consumers, we are thrilled to be partnering with Target to provide customers in-store purchase options to monitor their activity levels," said Mike Yeung, chief operating officer, Huami. "Amazfit fitness trackers provide outstanding battery life, have Amazon Alexa Built-In, as well as heart rate and stress monitoring. We expect these competitively priced and budget-friendly trackers to help provide consumer with insights into key health and wellness metrics.

Huami's North American sales team will continue to partner with national and regional chains across the nation to expand the Amazfit brand, while also growing Amazfit's online presence. To learn more about becoming an authorized Amazfit dealer, please contact sales@zepp-usa.com.

For more information, please visit https://us.amazfit.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Amazfit

Established in 2015, Amazfit is a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness. Amazfit offers a wide product portfolio including smart watches and bands, TWS earbuds, health & fitness devices such as smart treadmills and smart body composition scales, and sports gear. Our brand essence is Up Your Game, and we encourage users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely.

With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the German iF Industrial Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Currently, Amazfit products are available in more than 90 countries and regions worldwide, across North and South America, Asia, Europe and more. Amazfit is a brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP) and has shipped over 100 million devices since 2014. For more information, visit www.amazfit.com

Contacts

Amazfit News Bureau (U.S.) Deanna Meservey amazfit@matternow.com

Amazfit (NA PR) media@huami-usa.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amazfit-partners-with-target-stores-nationwide-to-provide-consumers-additional-products-for-a-healthier-lifestyle-301401160.html

SOURCE Amazfit

Comments / 0

Related
dailytitan.com

Out with the new: Local secondhand stores offer sustainable lifestyle

While some students might opt for buying brand new clothing, others enjoy the thrill of thrifting and sustainable fashion. You can find treasures in other people’s secondhand goods. Whether you are in the market for vintage clothes or designer-quality clothing, here is a list of sustainable fashion spots in the community with a recycled point of view.
FULLERTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Target Stores#Amazfit Partners#Cupertino#Target Com#Black And Green#Gps#Freestyle#Ind
franchising.com

The Vitamin Shoppe Partners With Klarna To Make Health And Wellness Products More Accessible As US Consumer Demand In The Category Soars

Specialty wellness and lifestyle retailer enhances online shopping experience by offering flexible payment options on vitaminshoppe.com and in The Vitamin Shoppe and Klarna mobile apps. October 14, 2021 // Franchising.com // New York, NY - Klarna, the leading global retail bank, payments and shopping service, and The Vitamin Shoppe®, an...
HEALTH
Telegraph

Consumers brace for wave of ‘shrinkflation’ as products get smaller

When Walkers kicked off a marketing campaign on Twitter over the summer, trumpeting the fact that a packet of its French Fries crisps "really are 78 calories", the response was not quite what its executives had hoped. "This is what happens when the packs get smaller and smaller," one user...
BUSINESS
city-countyobserver.com

Consumer Alert: Products Recalled In August And September

Consumer alert: Products recalled in August and September. Attorney General Todd Rokita is encouraging all Hoosiers who purchased consumer products that were recalled in August and September to take advantage of the remedies available to them. “Hoosiers should be able to receive a full refund or have the option to...
POLITICS
drugstorenews.com

Target increases number of Apple in-store shops

Target is doubling down on Apple. The discounter said that it will expand the number of its in-store Apple shops from 17 stores to 36 in time for holiday shopping. The shops are staffed by Apple-trained Target tech consultants and feature a wide range of Apple products. The new locations Target include nine stores in Texas, seven in Florida and three in Minnesota.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
minnesota93.com

Target Expands In-Shop Apple Stores Ahead Of Holidays

(Minneapolis, MN) — Target is ramping up tech presence in its stores ahead of the holiday season. The nationwide retailer announced plans to expand its shop-in-shop experience with Apple. That would roughly double the stores with this feature from 17 to 36, though most are in Florida and Texas. The shop-in-shop experiences function like miniature Apple stores within participating Targets, with dedicated sections for Apple gear. The news follows closely on the heels of Apple’s latest event where the company showcased a new generation of AirPods and new MacBook products.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Benzinga

Target, LEGO Unveil Limited-Edition Lifestyle Collection

Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) has announced a limited-edition collection in partnership with the LEGO Group. The collection includes nearly 300 items featuring a lifestyle assortment, with colorful items across home goods, pets, toys, gifts, apparel, and accessories for the entire family. The new LEGO Collection x Target features brick-inspired hooded...
LIFESTYLE
automotive-fleet.com

Element Fleet Management Provides Access to Nationwide EV Charging and Simplified Billing

TORONTO, October 13, 2021 – Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) (“Element”), the largest pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, today announced its relationship with industry leaders ChargePoint and WEX to provide Element clients with access to ChargePoint’s growing nationwide charging network. This strategic relationship provides a consolidated billing system for charging and fueling across client fleets, integrated with Element’s advanced analytics and dashboard reporting platform.
ECONOMY
Dealerscope

Target Adds 150 New Heyday Products and 17 In-Store Apple Shops

Back in February, Target added Apple shops to 17 of its brick-and-mortar stores in California, Delaware, Florida, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The response from Target’s customers was overwhelmingly positive, so now the big-box department store plans to double the number of Target stores with in-store Apple shops this holiday season.
RETAIL
freightwaves.com

Ryder invests in Gatik, partners on building nationwide autonomous delivery

Autonomous vehicle technology developer Gatik has reached a strategic lease and vehicle maintenance agreement with Ryder System and possibly a logistics operations management deal down the road. Ryder (NYSE: R), which offers dedicated transportation solutions as well as vehicle lease and maintenance services, will lease a fleet of medium-duty, multi-temperature...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Prime Communications Partners With SilverSky To Boost Cybersecurity Offerings Nationwide

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSky, a cybersecurity innovator offering powerful managed detection and response (MDR) services, today announced that it has partnered with Nebraska-based Prime Communications (Prime), a national provider of customized technology solutions to protect and connect people and facilities. Through the partnership, Prime will now...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

The 54 Best Fitness Gifts for Her to Use for Workouts and Exercise Recovery

People who are big on fitness can be really fun to shop for. From convenient exercise equipment to new wearable tech and stylish workout gear, there’s so much innovation in the fitness space that there’s never a shortage of gifts to give this holiday season. If she prefers to work out from the comfort or her own home or needs to get her reps in while traveling, you can’t go wrong with accessories like a standout yoga mat, jump rope or resistance bands. And to help with sore muscles and pain relief, you can gift her that pricey muscle recovery device...
WORKOUTS
WGNO

Amazon beauty appliance deals on top products and trending devices

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Amazon beauty appliance deals Need to buy a new flat iron, curler or water flosser for yourself or someone else? No matter what is on your radar for the holiday season, the best time to buy them is during Amazon’s Beauty Appliance Haul slated for Oct.16-23. […]
SHOPPING
The Independent

Aldi Black Friday deals 2021: When the sale starts and what deals to expect on Nintendo, Apple and more

The countdown to Black Friday, the sale which is undoubtedly the biggest shopping event of the year, is officially on. And once again we’re hoping to see prices slashed across tech, beauty, home appliances and more at some of our favourite stores.Though the event may have got its start as a one-day sale in the US to mark the beginning of the festive shopping season, it has since spread worldwide where many retailers joined in on the weekend-long event, concluding on Cyber Monday.Year-on-year increasingly more retailers are taking part in the sale but, while the likes of Amazon, John Lewis...
SHOPPING
NebraskaTV

Hy-Vee issues consumer advisory on onions after nationwide recall

A consumer advisory has been issued by Hy-Vee, Inc. following the nationwide onion recall. According to Hy-Vee, they were recently notified by their supplier Capital City Fruit that in August, the grocer had received a shipment of onions that are part of the recall. They said the potentially impacted onions would have been sold at Hy-Vee stores between Aug. 13 and Sept. 1, 2021.
FOOD SAFETY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Photos: See Items From Target's New Lifestyle Collaboration With Lego

Target has partnered with Lego on a limited-edition lifestyle collection of brick-inspired gifts, apparel, accessories and home goods that launches just before Christmas, the companies announced. The "joyful, colorful" LEGO Collection x Target collaboration includes almost 300 items, according to the announcement, with prices from $1.50 to $120 and most...
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

This Popular Grocery Giant Is On a Downward Spiral and Losing Customers

Days may be numbered for a grocery delivery service that captured the hearts of millions of shoppers with the idea of eliminating food waste. According to Business Insider, Imperfect Foods is showing signs of a breakdown. After a round of mass layoffs this year, as well as several changes in leadership which precipitated a shift in the company ethos, several recently departed employees told the publication that the company seems to have lost its way.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
60K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy