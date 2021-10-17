Henry, Titans keep batting away questions over his workload

The Tennessee Titans gutted it out against the Buffalo Bills on Monday to escape with a nail-biting 34-32 victory. It was a hard-earned win, to say the least, with the Titans improving to 4-2 after six weeks of action. Running back Derrick Henry starred for the Titans, scoring three touchdowns,...
Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre took a break from courting controversy to say something that we can all agree on: Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is special. In a recent interview on SiriusXM, Favre compared Henry to Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss. He feels that no matter how you try to defend Henry, the Titans halfback will still make plays – much like Moss did in his prime.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Baker running back Kayleb Wagner got to meet Titans running back Derrick Henry on Sunday after breaking his high school record. Wagner broke Henry’s high school single-game rushing record when the Gators played South Walton. Wagner had 535 yards rushing and Henry set the record with 502 back in 2012. […]
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrick Henry is carrying the Tennessee Titans yet again. The 2020 AP Offensive Player of the Year is leading the NFL with 640 yards rushing. He’s atop the league with 142 carries and seven touchdowns, and he scored three more in a 37-19 win in Jacksonville in an almost pedestrian performance for Henry with 29 carries for 130 yards.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Derrick Henry enjoyed another happy homecoming while continuing to torment his hometown team. Henry ran for 130 yards and three touchdowns about 25 miles from where he grew up,. Henry padded his NFL rushing lead — he now 640 yards on the ground through five games...
NASHVILLE – The Titans got off the mat and pinned the Jaguars on Sunday. Now, a big matchup with the Buffalo Bills awaits. Let's see what's on your minds as the buildup begins for Monday Night Football. Here's the link to ask questions: CLICK HERE. Tyler Chappel from Fruitland, Idaho.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Derrick Henry ran for 130 yards and three touchdowns, Kevin Byard returned a fumble for a score and the Tennessee Titans beat Jacksonville 37-19 Sunday, sending the Jaguars to their 20th consecutive loss. Henry padded his NFL rushing lead as the Titans (3-2) rebounded from an overtime...
The Buffalo Bills had a highly-praised game plan for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. Up next is another challenge that could be daunting. The Tennessee Titans sport an offense the features running back Derrick Henry. After five weeks, Henry, a first-team All Pro, is leading the NFL in 640 rushing yards.
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - On Monday morning, Titans running back Derrick Henry was announced as a nominee for the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week award. Henry posted an impressive performance in Week 5, rushing for 130 yards on 29 carries. He averaged an outstanding 4.5 yards per carry and scored three touchdowns in the Titans 37-19 victory over the Jaguars.
Here are a few Tennessee Titans that might get your adrenaline pumping. How does one define elite? Is it determined by splash plays or statistics? Does it make more sense to compare guys to peers that play the same position, or does the eyeball test work better? Is it a combination of all of those things? Here’s something that we can agree on. Regardless of how you analyze NFL stars, there isn’t one NFL fan, Tennessee Titans fan or otherwise, that would tell you that Derrick Henry isn’t elite.
The Tennessee Titans were sitting at 3-2 entering the night, set to face the Bills in a measuring stick moment. Josh Allen’s Bills are perhaps the best team in the AFC — also perhaps a future opponent for the Titans come January. Once again, Derrick Henry stole the show and...
The Titans seem intent on getting their money's worth from running back Derrick Henry, who signed a four-year, $50 million contract (with an additional $1 million in incentives) last year. The volume has been turned up on Henry's already heavy workload. In 2020, Henry became the NFL's eighth player to rush for at least 2,000 yards in a season, rumbling for 2,027 on 378 carries -- tied for 19th-most for a season.
Here is a quarter-by-quarter look at the Buffalo Bills' loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday. Jason Wolf: How does a Bills team with so many weapons keep coming up short in red zone?. "The Bills have scored only 16 touchdowns in 29 trips to the red zone this season,...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrick Henry scored his third touchdown with 3:05 left, and the Tennessee Titans stopped Josh Allen on a fourth-down quarterback sneak in the final seconds to beat Buffalo 34-31 on Monday night, snapping the Bills' four-game winning streak. The AFC East-leading Bills drove to the Titans...
Derrick Henry is producing the best encore to a 2,000-yard season in NFL history. The show continued Monday night with another virtuoso performance. In a battle of division leaders, the Titans' All-Pro provided thunder and lightning like only he can. Henry rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns as Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- It was another day at the office for Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry. Henry's 143 rushing yards and three touchdowns helped the underdog Titans to a 34-31 victory over the Buffalo Bills, whose defense was allowing 75 yards rushing per game entering this week. Henry surpassed...
