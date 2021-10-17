CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitzpatrick rallies late to win Andalucía Masters by 3 shots

 6 days ago

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Patience paid off for Matt...

Matt Fitzpatrick Claims Valderrama Title After Late Soderberg Collapse

Matt Fitzpatrick Claims Valderrama Title After Late Soderberg Collapse. After a superb birdie at the par-3 15th, Sebastian Soderberg stood two shots clear with two holes remaining. However, a lost drive to the right on the par-5 17th led to a double-bogey, with a bogey at the last almost securing...
Protiviti's Brand Ambassador Pro Golfer Matt Fitzpatrick Captures His Seventh European Tour Victory at Valderrama at the Andalucia Masters

We're thrilled for Matt capturing his first win of 2021 and his seventh victory on the European Tour. Fitzpatrick's win was driven by his remarkable 15 straight par scores on the first 15 holes of the Valderrama course, followed by two straight birdies and a par on the 18th hole for a final round of 69. He closed out the tournament at 6 under, 3 shots ahead of the field. Fitzpatrick sports the Protiviti logo on his left sleeve and golf bag, after partnering with the consulting firm in early 2020.
2021 Andalucía Masters Primer: History, TV, Field, Odds

The Andalucía Masters is the second of a three-stop Spain swing as the European Tour’s 2021 season winds down. Contested at Real Valderrama Golf Club on Spain’s southern coast, this will be the seventh edition of the Andalucía Masters. The tournament headliner is world No. 1 Jon Rahm, a native...
Andalucía Masters: Betting tips, odds and predictions for the European Tour

The European Tour will continue its swing through Spain where Jon Rahm will look to put last week's dissapointment behind him. Rahm had won his home open in 2018 and 2019 but after a strong start he faded over the weekend as fellow Spaniard Rafael Cabrera-Bello claimed victory on the first playoff hole at the Acciona Open de Espana.
Rahm fails to make cut at Andalucía Masters; Langasque leads

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Jon Rahm’s woes back home in Spain continue after failing to make the cut at the Andalucía Masters. The top-ranked Rahm shot 3-over 74 through Friday’s second round. That came after he matched his worst round as a professional on Thursday with a 7-over 78. He bowed out with a share of 99th place and 14 strokes off the lead of Romain Langasque. France’s Langasque carded a 2-under 69 for the second straight day to take a one shot lead over four chasers. Last week Rahm failed to contend in the Spanish Open.
Canter out front at Andalucía Masters

Laurie Canter will take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters as he bids for a maiden European Tour title. The Englishman, runner up at last month’s BMW PGA Championship, signed for a four-under par third round of 67 at Real Club Valderrama, holing his eighth birdie of the day on the 18th to move three shots clear of compatriot Matt Fitzpatrick.
Late birdies lift Matthew Fitzpatrick to Euro Tour victory in Spain

Patience was a virtue for Matthew Fitzpatrick on Sunday at the Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters. The 27-year-old Englishman made par on the first 15 holes of his final round at Real Club Valderamma in Sotogrande, Spain, biding his time before making two late birdies to claim a three-stroke victory over Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg and Australia’s Min Woo Lee. In doing so, Fitzpatrick notched his seventh career European Tour victory in his eight years as a member.
