Report: LSU, Ed Orgeron to part ways after 2021 season

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE - Ed Orgeron will no longer be the head coach of LSU after the 2021 season according to a report from Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger. LSU is 4-3 this season after their 49-42 win at...

