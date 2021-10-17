CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MATCHDAY: Arsenal can extend unbeaten EPL run; Canales back?

Cover picture for the articleA look at what's happening in European soccer on Monday:. After overcoming a poor start to the season, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal can extend its unbeaten run in the Premier League to five games if it picks up points against Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace. The Gunners are languishing in 13th place with...

