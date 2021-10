The #3 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-0, 3-0) displayed some throwback toughness and resiliency in their 23-20 win over the #4 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-1, 2-1). Though many aspects of the game left plenty to be desired, the Hawks came away with a win by doing what they’ve done throughout this year: take advantage of opportunities. More importantly, Iowa demonstrated timely chunk plays to augment the ball control style we’ve seen much of this season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO