Texas had a prime opportunity to gain some national respect, and maybe even take a much needed step in the direction of being “back.”. However, the Longhorns blew what once was a 28-7 lead and gave up 35 second half points to lose the game then ranked No. 6 Oklahoma. A game that very well could have boosted the Texas program in many ways, whether that be in the rankings, or in the eyes of recruits who have been waiting for Texas to show any signs of being back.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO