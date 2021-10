The house which was built for Taylor Swift's parents now sits abandoned and forgotten on a huge piece of land. You would never think that a place like this would be abandoned by an artist like Taylor Swift. but it was actually built for her parents which never got finished. She built the house for her parents, but the house was never finished and lived in. The house was abandoned in 2011 according to the YouTube video and sits at 23,000 square feet. The mansion is massive and is unknown how many bedrooms and bathrooms there are since the crew was unable to go into the home.

