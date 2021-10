We wish Chief McNerney great success and happiness in his new position as Larchmont Police Chief. Many accomplishments during his tenure as Greenburgh's Police Chief. Greenburgh Police Chief Chris McNerney advised the Town Board that he will be stepping down as Chief to accept an opportunity as Chief of Police of the Larchmont Police Department. The Chief first learned of the opportunity this summer and advised the Town Board that the "benefits that the new position offered made it difficult to turn down." He will continue to work with the Town Board toward the investigation and resolution of any outstanding issues in the Greenburgh Police department. We wish the Chief great success and and happiness in his new position. The Greenburgh Town Board will be meeting next week to begin the process of selecting an Interim Chief. Some accomplishments of Chief McNerney's tenure are listed below.

