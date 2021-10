Bey scored 13 points (6-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added nine rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes of Wednesday's season-opening loss to the Bulls. The second-year forward shot poorly from deep but managed to make an impact on the glass and with his playmaking. He was, however, the clear second choice offensively behind Jerami Grant, which is a good sign. In his rookie season, Bey averaged 12.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists and has the potential to increase his production this year.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO