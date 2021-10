A listener called in today and asked if we knew if Booyah stew was a Minnesota or Wisconsin thing. I had never heard of it so I had to look around to find some answers. According to Wikipedia, “Booyah is a thick stew, believed to have originated in Belgium.” It looks like a delicious comfort food, but where it debuted in the United States is up for debate. Some think Minnesota, some think it’s a Wisconsin stew.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO