Red Wing Man Killed in Sunday Morning Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochester police are reporting a violent domestic incident that began Wednesday that also involved an abduction. Police say a 37-year-old woman began knocking on a door of a house in the 1300 block of Marion Rd. around 10:30 pm Wednesday, telling the occupants a man was after her. Moments later, the man drove onto the lawn and got out of with a knife. The man grabbed the woman and after punching her several times forced her into his car. He also threatened the occupants of the home, telling them not to call police.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO