Letter: Ivermectin worked for my family

The snarky article "Joy: Ivermectin slighted," Oct. 2, and related condescending tweet from Editor Casey Seiler about my family’s successful treatment of COVID-19 by a medical provider were outrageous and anti-science. Ivermectin worked to lessen the symptoms of the virus and kept my family recovering at home rather than taking up...

Letter: Joy jeopardizes public health with anti-vaccine, ivermectin stances

Can someone explain to me why I should trust someone with my health if they choose not to care? People who work in healthcare yet don’t believe in medical science should find work as witch doctors. Similarly, people who wish to serve in a public office should plan to serve the public not jeopardize them by denying vaccines and promoting horse dewormer (ivermectin) as congressional candidate Liz Joy is doing.
