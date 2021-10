Protecting lands and waters in the Finger Lakes is so important to a local family, they have generously provided $100,000 in matching funds to support the Finger Lakes Land Trust’s (FLLT) conservation work. The gift was made with the understanding that all new donations will be matched on a one-to-one basis as well as any increase over donations made by current members in 2020. The donors have chosen to remain anonymous.

