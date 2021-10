Two AFC West teams coming off of two straight losses face off this week, as the Las Vegas Raiders hit the road to try their luck against the Denver Broncos. The Raiders, of course, haven't had much luck this past week, as head coach Jon Gruden resigned from his position after emails of him using insensitive and inappropriate language were leaked. No matter how good your team is, that's the kind of outside noise that's hard to ignore. The Raiders didn't look like themselves in the 20-9 loss to the Chicago Bears, and that was before Gruden hung up the clipboard.

