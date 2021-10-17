Trash throwing and late-game drama aside, Ole Miss able to 'weather a storm of energy and emotion' in huge win at Tennessee

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin walks off the field following the win over Austin Peay in an NCAA college football game, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Mississippi won 54-17. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman) Bruce Newman

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Thrown bottles of mustard, trash, and golf balls aside, Ole Miss did what it had to do when they needed to most.

A wild finish somewhat marred what was a massive night for the Rebels, who are a win away from bowl eligibility following a 31-26 victory at Tennessee. Ole Miss’ first win in Knoxville since 1983 didn’t come without bouts of strangeness — following a fourth-and-24 that Tennessee came up an agonizing yard short on, fans began throwing trash on the field, causing the game to be delayed nearly 30 minutes.

When the game resumed, Tennessee came up eight yards short of a win, as quarterback Joe Milton III ran out of bounds as time expired on one final Volunteers’ possession.

The win was huge for Ole Miss (5-1 overall, 2-1 SEC), without question. But it was the way the Rebels won that makes this one so sweet.

The Rebels conquered Neyland Stadium, a place that has historically served as a house of horrors for the program. Before last night, Ole Miss was 5-25 all-time at Tennessee. Saturday’s announced crowd of more than 102,000 was the stadium’s first sellout in years.

Ole Miss got off to a rocky start at Rocky Top, surrendering a safety in the first quarter before momentarily ceasing a lead to a Tennessee team that suddenly had belief in itself. But the Rebels kept pushing forward, building a double-digit lead heading into halftime.

But even when Tennessee came knocking on the door of taking a lead — which it did on more than one occasion in the second half behind an offense that was at times unstoppable in the third and fourth quarters — the Rebels had just enough of a response on both offense and defense to get the job done.

A defense that was gashed countless times the weekend before in a 52-51 win over Arkansas made plays at all the right times Saturday night, led by seniors Mark Robinson and Jake Springer. The Rebels played with controlled emotion and held one of the highest scoring offenses in the nation two touchdowns below its season scoring average.

And the Ole Miss offense, which scored just one touchdown in the second half and took its share of lumps, was led once again by redshirt junior quarterback Matt Corral. On a night when two of his top three receivers were out and his cast of characters suffered from uncharacteristic drops and miscues, the Heisman Trophy hopeful ran for a career-high 195 yards, making things happen when the Rebels needed him to most.

Despite the history, the ups and downs and late-game theatrics, Ole Miss was able to make its abysmal record in Volunteer Country just a little bit better.

Win No. 6 in Knoxville felt pretty good, even if meant getting hit by a golf ball.

“Awesome to win a game in that environment. (I) told the guys all week, ‘Hey this place is going to be electric,’ as soon as we heard it was going to be a sellout,” said Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, who served as Tennessee’s coach in 2009. “We knew we were going to have to weather a storm early of energy and emotion, and a lot of stuff went wrong in that first quarter. And luckily we really played good defense to keep us hanging around.”