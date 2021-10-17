CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A great, gay thriller? It’s about time…and one of the best movies of the year

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Screen Gems, our weekend dive into queer and queer-adjacent titles of the past that deserve a watch or...

Cool 98.7

What Is The Best Scary Movie of All Time?

Since the first day of October, whenever you turn on your tv, you can find a scary movie. Some of those movies are full of blood and gore, and some are full of suspense. Some of the movies are really cheesy, and are not really scary, like the Sharknado movies.
Sioux City Journal

REVIEW: 'No Time to Die' is one of the best films of the year

In five films, Daniel Craig brought class to James Bond. Before he took over the tux, episodes leaned a little too heavily into the comedic. Roger Moore practically hunted the laughs. Pierce Brosnan did, too. Craig, though, preferred the Sean Connery approach and now, in “No Time to Die,” he...
MovieWeb

10 Reasons Why Uncle Buck Is Still One of the Best Family Movies of All Time

For decades, John Hughes gave the world countless classic comedies about family, high school, and romance. One of his best films was undoubtedly 1989's Uncle Buck starring the one and only John Candy. It's a timeless story about family, growing up, and being there for the ones you love. It hits all the marks of a classic John Hughes film from the 80's nostalgia, slapstick comedy, and heartfelt performances. At the same time, it's a showcase of one the finest actors of that generation. From start to finish, Candy proves that he can be just as lovable as he is hilarious.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Horror Movie Bracket: What’s the best of all time? Vote in Round 1 👻

Which horror film is the scariest of them all? Oh yes, it’s time for a very, very spooky bracket challenge. Introducing our newest bracket -- the Horror Movie Bracket. We picked 32 of the best horror movies of all time and pinned them against each other for some spooky bracket action. I’m a big fan of horror movies, so this one was quite enjoyable to put together. We made the cutoff 1968, so we didn’t include some of the older classics, they’re just too hard to compare.
momjunction.com

35 Best Teen Romance Movies Of All Time

Whether your friends are coming over, or you just want to spend some alone time watching a nice movie and are browsing through thousands of movies, looking for what to watch next can be confusing. To make it easier, we have compiled a list of fun films to watch anywhere, any time.
TVOvermind

The 10 Best One-Liners in Movies

The one-liner is great since it grabs the attention, becomes memorable, and eventually turns out to be one of the best lines in the movie and a great line that’s recorded for several generations of movie fans to come. There are silly lines, serious lines, horrifying lines, and all types that people tend to quote and misquote after hearing them, and a lot of them never get old since they can be used to serve multiple purposes once someone finds the need. But those that are essentially meaningful and extremely powerful are those that people tend to remember the most since they resonate in a way that can bring to mind specific feelings that people can’t help but enjoy. There are plenty of one-liners out there that are useful in a lot of situations, but those listed below are some of the ones that we tend to find the most useful and entertaining. With that said, here are 10 of the best one-liners in movies.
Collider

Why 'Free Guy' Is One of the Best Video Game Movies

Paid promotion for Movies Anywhere, which is introducing the brand new My Lists feature - organize and personalize your digital collection your way today using the Movies Anywhere unique algorithm or by creating lists all on your own. Visit Movies Anywhere for complete details. Welcome back to Collider Movie Club!...
meaws.com

Strong Netflix Protest Driven As Much By Chappelle Content As By Management Fumbling Trans Efforts To Save Netflix From Itself

Stated that he believed the special “doesn’t directly translate to real-world harm.”"It is our purpose that we hold these places accountable," says Neverending Nina at the #NetflixWalkout. "How can you house queer narratives, queer movies and all the things that uplift us, but then turn around and provide space to harm us?" https://t.co/OsrDv4QD1O pic.twitter.com/ra6Qb5ogHHIn a statement issued ahead of the protest, a Netflix spokesperson said the company would “respect the decision” of employees who participate in the walkout. “We value our trans colleagues and allies, and understand the deep hurt that’s been caused,” the statement said. “[We] recognize we have much work to do both within Netflix and in our content.”Sarandos also commented.
tasteofcinema.com

10 Great Thriller Movies You Probably Haven’t Seen

6. Stranger by the Lake (2013) French thriller Stranger by the Lake (L’Inconnu du Lac in French) is a mysterious, erotic, and dreamlike masterpiece of gay cinema. Winning at the Cannes Film Festival for his directorial efforts, Alain Guiraudie slowly steps up the drama as Franck, a slender young gay man, spends the summer at a rural French cruising spot, searching for a potential pick up. Unfortunately, you can’t help whom you fall in love with, and in this instance, Franck falls in love with Michel, a good-looking but dangerous man.
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
Us Weekly

Amanda Knox Gives Birth, Welcomes Rainbow Baby With Husband Christopher Robin

Welcome to parenthood. Amanda Knox announced the arrival of her first child with husband Christopher Robin on Friday, October 22. The couple kept the birth of their daughter, Eureka Muse Knox-Robinson, under wraps due to privacy concerns — until now. “I will say I’m excited to not have to keep pretending not to be a mom. ‘Cause it’s like, my brain is just there,” Knox, 34, told The New York Times on Friday.
thefocus.news

Who was Tommy DeBarge's wife? Late musician was married three times

Singer Tommy DeBarge, a member of R&B band Switch, has died aged 64. As the news of his death is shared online fans have wondered about Tommy DeBarge‘s wife and marriages. Switch vocalist and guitarist Tommy DeBarge’s first wife was Yolanda Payne, who was fondly known under the nickname Duck/Ducky.
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Explains Why He Kept ‘Strict’ Household for His Kids

It’s no secret that kids who grow up in show business come out messed up. Likewise, children of actors and other high-profile celebs tend to go down the same road. Oftentimes, those kids are victims of the twin pollutants of privilege and money. Additionally, their parents might be too busy to truly oversee their lives like they should. Henry Winkler got into the entertainment business at a young age. So, he likely watched other young stars throw their lives away. He didn’t want that for his children.
