The Silence of the Lambs 30th Anniversary Presented by TCM

orlandoweekly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next date The Silence of the Lambs 30th Anniversary...

www.orlandoweekly.com

metalinsider.net

Behemoth announce 30th anniversary livestream on Halloween

Behemoth have announced a 30th anniversary livestream performance this Halloween, October 31st. “XXX Years Ov Blasphemy” will occur in three different ‘spectacular’ locations offering three different sets of live performance by the band. Tickets are now available. Each set will focus on a decade-long period of the band’s career. Mastermind...
MUSIC
gamefreaks365.com

Lemmings documentary is coming soon to celebrate game’s 30th anniversary

A new documentary will shed light on the history of the classic Lemmings while interviewing the original game’s creators and super fans. Developed in Dundee by DMA Design, Lemmings was initially released in 1991 for the Commodore Amiga by Liverpool-based Psygnosis and has subsequently found its way to numerous more platforms, including Sony’s PlayStation. Most recently, it came to mobile.
VIDEO GAMES
wbaa.org

The 30th Anniversary Heartland International Film Festival

The 30th Anniversary of the Heartland International Film Festival started last week and continues until this Sunday, with movies screening at theaters around Indianapolis. Today we talk to Heartland’s artistic director about how they put it together this year, and to three filmmakers with movies featured at the festival about their projects, and what it’s like working on movies during a pandemic.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Deadline

You Can’t Silence This ‘Lamb’; Holdovers, Including ‘The Rescue,’ Drive Arthouse – Specialty Box Office

A24’s Lamb hit the top ten for the second week running (No. 8) at the North American box office, surging past $2 million. The Rescue expanded to 552 theaters, the widest documentary screen count since Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, said distributor Greenwich Entertainment, anticipating it will ultimately top $1M. Holdovers outperformed newcomers this weekend, including IFC’s Cannes selection Bergman Island. For the three days, Lamb grossed an estimated $534,000 in 865 theater with a per screen average of $628. Weekend tally: Friday-$172,135; Sat.-$211,925; Sun.-$158,944. The R-rated horror-folktale where a childless couple in rural Iceland make an alarming discovery in their...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Silence Of The Lambs#Tcm#Theaters
Romesentinel.com

Capitol to present movie ‘Lamb’

Cinema Capitol, 220 W. Dominick St., will present the movie, “Lamb,” an Icelandic psychological horror movie, starting Friday, Oct. 15. In rural Iceland, a childless couple discover a strange and unnatural newborn in their sheep barn. They decide to raise her as their own, but sinister forces are determined to return the creature to the wilderness that birthed her.
MOVIES
insideradio.com

NPR-Syndicated ‘World Cafe’ Marks Its 30th Anniversary.

Today, NPR’s “World Cafe” celebrates the 30th anniversary of its first show, which premiered Oct. 14, 1991. The nationally-syndicated program has long served as a key outlet for contemporary music discovery, with a mix of interviews, live performances and specially-curated playlists. To commemorate the milestone, “World Cafe” has launched a “30 Over 30” (30 years over 30 weeks) series of special programming features that highlight its rich history.
ENTERTAINMENT
KBOE Radio

CLINT & LISA HARTMAN BLACK ARE CELEBRATING THEIR 30TH ANNIVERSARY NEXT WEEK

Clint Black and wife Lisa Hartman Black will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on October 20th and they are opening up about the secrets to their long-lasting relationship. “Love is something that you nurture and protect,” Clint tells “People.” “We’ve grown together in our relationship and never apart.”. Clint says...
RELATIONSHIPS
SFGate

Barry Sonnenfeld on the 30th Anniversary of 'The Addams Family' and Turning Down 'Forrest Gump'

“The Addams Family,” the big-screen adaptation of Charles Addams’ comic stories of an aristocratic family with a taste for the macabre, became a box office sensation when it opened in theaters in 1991. The film, which had built-in interest thanks to the popularity of the 1960s television show that was also spawned by Addams’ cartoons, defied the odds to become one of the year’s biggest commercial hits.
MOVIES
Roger Ebert

The Language of Silence: Valdimar Jóhannsson on Lamb

You can’t drive a mile in Iceland without passing a pool, a hill, or a cliff that once was the site of a mass execution or other atrocities. The country’s history is grim, but at least the vistas are breathtaking. This contradiction in character, in which Iceland’s antiquity is at odds with the country’s natural beauty, rests at the heart of “Lamb,” a work of haunting idiosyncrasy.
MOVIES
themusicuniverse.com

The Tragically Hip announce ‘Road Apples’ 30th Anniversary Editions

Deluxe box sets available digitally on Nov 5th and physically Nov 19th. The Tragically Hip have announced that they will be releasing a special version of their sophomore album, Road Apples 30th Anniversary Deluxe, in the US digitally on Friday, November 5th and physically on Friday, November 19th. The album will be available in comprehensive physical deluxe 4 CD/Blu-ray Pure Audio and 5 LP/Blu-ray Pure Audio box set editions.
ROCK MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEICIDE To Embark On 'Legion' 30th-Anniversary Tour In 2022

In 2022, Florida death metal veterans DEICIDE will embark on a special tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their second album, "Legion". The Glen Benton-fronted outfit will perform the LP in its entirety, along with other tracks from the band's vast catalog. According to Wikipedia, "Legion" "is one of DEICIDE's...
ROCK MUSIC
wbtw.com

Pawleys Island Festival of Music and Arts marks 30th anniversary

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — The 30th annual Pawleys Island Festival of Music and Art, canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, is back with several live performances scheduled during October. “We’re back, and we’re stronger than ever,” said Delores Blount, the festival’s director. Concerts at the Reserve Club in...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
NME

Fender launch Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang guitar to mark ‘Nevermind”s 30th anniversary

Fender have launched a special reissue of Kurt Cobain‘s Jag-Stang guitar to mark the recent 30th anniversary of Nirvana‘s ‘Nevermind’ album. The guitar is based on the late Cobain’s own custom model, which combined the guitarist’s favourite elements from his Fender Jaguar and Mustang guitars. The Jag-Stang also realised Cobain’s...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Ride announce ‘Nowhere’ 30th anniversary tour and vinyl reissue series

Shoegaze greats Ride will celebrate the pandemic-belated 30th anniversary of their classic 1990 Creation Records debut, Nowhere, on tour. So far only UK dates, which will happen in April of 2022, have been announced. Tickets go on general sale Friday, October 22 at 10 AM BST, and all dates are listed below.
ROCK MUSIC
iowapublicradio.org

World Cafe 30th Anniversary Playlist, 1991: Tom Petty, Uncle Tupelo And More

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Cafe, we'll be looking back and posting playlists from each year of the show. As music has evolved over the years so have our playlists, growing to reflect many genres and styles of music. World Cafe in 1991, the first year we were...
MUSIC
soundandvision.com

The Silence of the Lambs

Having watched this movie countless times over the past 30 years, exclusively on home video formats, I've come to expect a decidedly bleak palette, and so I was somewhat surprised to see newfound visual punch on Kino Lorber's disc. The green of Clarice's jacket, the blue of her eyes: I never fully appreciated Silence's use of color before. The 4K scan—different from the one used for the 2018 Criterion Collection release—and Dolby Vision high dynamic range bring out a clarity that benefits the depth of field in images, imparting an effective you-are-there atmosphere. Director Jonathan Demme and DP Tak Fujimoto's favored close-ups look rock-solid, revealing tiny facial imperfections, wear-and-tear on Clarice's briefcase, and smudges on the glass of Lecter's cell. HDR highlights are not abundant, but the flashlight poking around in Hester Mofet's creepy storage locker is an expected standout. Film grain is preserved though a modest amount of noise is introduced, notably in the misty woods near Quantico. Shadow detail could be stronger, with some black crush disappointingly visible in the uniforms of the assembled police officers in the West Virginia sequence. 
MOVIES

