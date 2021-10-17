The Silence of the Lambs 30th Anniversary Presented by TCM

Having watched this movie countless times over the past 30 years, exclusively on home video formats, I've come to expect a decidedly bleak palette, and so I was somewhat surprised to see newfound visual punch on Kino Lorber's disc. The green of Clarice's jacket, the blue of her eyes: I never fully appreciated Silence's use of color before. The 4K scan—different from the one used for the 2018 Criterion Collection release—and Dolby Vision high dynamic range bring out a clarity that benefits the depth of field in images, imparting an effective you-are-there atmosphere. Director Jonathan Demme and DP Tak Fujimoto's favored close-ups look rock-solid, revealing tiny facial imperfections, wear-and-tear on Clarice's briefcase, and smudges on the glass of Lecter's cell. HDR highlights are not abundant, but the flashlight poking around in Hester Mofet's creepy storage locker is an expected standout. Film grain is preserved though a modest amount of noise is introduced, notably in the misty woods near Quantico. Shadow detail could be stronger, with some black crush disappointingly visible in the uniforms of the assembled police officers in the West Virginia sequence.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO