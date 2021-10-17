CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing, MN

Red Wing Man Killed in Sunday Morning Crash

By Andy Brownell
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 6 days ago
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A head-on crash this morning in Goodhue County claimed the life of a Red Wing man. The State Patrol...

Related
106.9 KROC

Alcohol: Wisconsin Man Eager To Ice Fish Sinks Truck and Trailer

Want some proof that alcohol inhibits your ability to make smart decisions? Look east as a Wisconsin man decided that it was time to take his truck and ice house out to a Wisconsin area lake. The only problem was there wasn't any ice to be had, and his truck and trailer wound up underwater. The Barron County Sheriff's Office, shared a photo of the incident on social media, with a message for area anglers, "THE.ICE.IS.NOT.READY.YET."
WISCONSIN STATE
106.9 KROC

Truckdriver Latest To Die In Minnesota Traffic Crash

St Michael, MN (KROC AM News) - The driver of a truck was killed Tuesday near the Twin Cities in a crash on I-94. The deadly wreck happened around 12:45 pm in St. Michael. The State Patrol says the straight truck was westbound on I-94 and was driven by 62-year-old Dean Johnson of Maple Grove. The truck rear-ended a small SUV and then struck a barrier and rolled onto its right side. The State Patrol says Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
106.9 KROC

Missing La Crosse Area Toddler Found Dead

Milwaukee, WI (KROC AM News) - Police are reporting a tragic ending in the search for a missing toddler from the La Crosse area who was the focus of an Amber Alert last weekend in Wisconsin. The Milwaukee Police Department Thursday reported 3-year-old Major Harris was found dead. He was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
106.9 KROC

Southern Minnesota Employee Made A Bold Move To Stop A Thief

An employee at the Walgreen's in Albert Lea made a bold decision to follow a thief out to their vehicle and then get inside with the thief in an attempt to get back stolen gift cards yesterday. The result of the bold action was police being able to apprehend the Kansas City Missouri man, after he allegedly drove back to the store with the employee, begging her to get out of the car.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Rochester Man Accused Of Abducting And Assaulting Woman

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochester police are reporting a violent domestic incident that began Wednesday that also involved an abduction. Police say a 37-year-old woman began knocking on a door of a house in the 1300 block of Marion Rd. around 10:30 pm Wednesday, telling the occupants a man was after her. Moments later, the man drove onto the lawn and got out of with a knife. The man grabbed the woman and after punching her several times forced her into his car. He also threatened the occupants of the home, telling them not to call police.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Fire Wipes Out Garage Near Rochester Mayo High School

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Fire Department reported one person was treated for minor injuries following a garage fire near Mayo High School Monday afternoon. The Fire Department says the fire was reported at 1539 10th Avenue Southeast around 4:30 PM. The responding firefighters found heavy flames in a four-vehicle detached garage with one vehicle inside the structure. A second vehicle parked in front of the garage was also engulfed in flames and power lines behind the fire had dropped and were arcing.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Rochester Woman Letting Dog Out Confronted by Masked Gunman

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are working to identify a man who tried to rob a woman at gunpoint while she was letting her dog outside last night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the incident was reported shortly after 10 PM at a residence in the 4600 block of 18th Avenue Northwest. A 23-year-old woman living in the home told officers she had opened the back door to let the dog out when the door suddenly slammed back at her and she fell to the ground.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Olmsted Co. Sheriff’s Department Addresses Criminal TikTok Challenges

You probably heard all about September's TikTok challenge. It was known as Devious Lick and encouraged students to vandalize school bathrooms. Heather Nessler, Executive Director of Communications, Marketing, Technology at Rochester Public Schools said nearly all of the RPS secondary buildings had issues that month. There's apparently a new student...
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

