(RED OAK, TX) — As part of an effort to develop service opportunities for students, staff, and even the community, Red Oak ISD is hosting the 2nd annual fall ROISD Comm-Unity Service Day on Monday, November 8 from 12-3 p.m. with twenty-two (22) area projects available across the district and community. It is a non-instructional day so students do not have school and staff are participating in professional development that morning, but may participate if their afternoon is open.

RED OAK, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO