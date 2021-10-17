Red Wing Man Killed in Sunday Morning Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochester police are reporting a violent domestic incident that began Wednesday that also involved an abduction. Police say a 37-year-old woman began knocking on a door of a house in the 1300 block of Marion Rd. around 10:30 pm Wednesday, telling the occupants a man was after her. Moments later, the man drove onto the lawn and got out of with a knife. The man grabbed the woman and after punching her several times forced her into his car. He also threatened the occupants of the home, telling them not to call police.

1 DAY AGO