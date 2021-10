The Krewe of Boo will kick off the return of parades in New Orleans and the start of COVID-19 protocols that city officials hope will bring back Mardi Gras 2022 safely. Participants rolling or marching in the parade, which takes place Saturday, will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test, as well as remain masked up during the festivities, according to the Times-Picayune.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO