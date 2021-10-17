Obituary – Frankie E. Stoker

Frankie Elvin Stoker was born August 9, 1935, in Las Animas to Frank and Edna Stoker. Frankie grew up in and around Haswell with his sisters, Muriel and Shirley, and numerous cousins. He enjoyed riding horses and playing ball with his cousins. He attended school in Haswell and graduated in 1953....
Frankie was born January 5, 1989 and called home on September 29, 2021. He passed away in Lubbock Tx. Frankie was the son of Frank and Judy Sanchez. Everyone who knew Frankie seen him as funny and always had a wise joke to crack. He could light up any room with his infectious smile and personality.
Frances (Frankie) Ruby Phillips Hightower, 96, widow of William K. Hightower Jr., left her earthly home early Saturday morning on October 16, 2021. A daughter of the late Elford E. Phillips and Harriett C. Marchbanks Phillips, she was born on October 5, 1925, in Greenville, SC. A member of Reedy...
Nathaniel Eldridge (Dan) West, 79, passed peacefully on Sunday, October 3, having lived to the rhythm of the natural world. Dan had several careers prior to devoting full time to his artwork. After graduating from Allegheny College and then active duty in the Navy, he taught English at South Kent School in Connecticut. Moving to the Vineyard in 1974, he served as business manager at the Vineyard Gazette, after which he owned and operated Machine & Marine, Inc. for 14 years. He sold the business in 1988 but continued building the well-known Tashmoo skiffs for a time. After taking a couple of years to restore a 1740s farmhouse, he returned to boat building, designing and producing Greenland-style kayaks.
