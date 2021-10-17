Obituary – Frankie E. Stoker

Nathaniel Eldridge (Dan) West, 79, passed peacefully on Sunday, October 3, having lived to the rhythm of the natural world. Dan had several careers prior to devoting full time to his artwork. After graduating from Allegheny College and then active duty in the Navy, he taught English at South Kent School in Connecticut. Moving to the Vineyard in 1974, he served as business manager at the Vineyard Gazette, after which he owned and operated Machine & Marine, Inc. for 14 years. He sold the business in 1988 but continued building the well-known Tashmoo skiffs for a time. After taking a couple of years to restore a 1740s farmhouse, he returned to boat building, designing and producing Greenland-style kayaks.

