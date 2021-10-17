CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Red Wing, MN

Red Wing Man Killed in Sunday Morning Crash

By Andy Brownell
Power 96
Power 96
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A head-on crash this morning in Goodhue County claimed the life of a Red Wing man. The State Patrol...

power96radio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Power 96

Hit-And-Run Driver Injured Several Sled Dogs in Northern Minnesota

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck numerous sled dogs on a recreational trail in Itasca County. The dogs were hit by a vehicle while training last Saturday evening on the Circle T Snowmobile Trail. Two of the lead dogs on the team, Chevy and Lincoln, suffered fractures....
Power 96

Fire Destroys Pine Island Home; Alarms Alerted Sleeping Family

Pine Island, MN (KROC AM News) - Smoke alarms helped a Pine Island family escape their burning house early Saturday. The Pine Island Fire Dept. says a 911 call was received around 1:30 am from a residence in the 400 block of 4th St SW. Crews arrived to find “heavy...
Power 96

Alcohol: Wisconsin Man Eager To Ice Fish Sinks Truck and Trailer

Want some proof that alcohol inhibits your ability to make smart decisions? Look east as a Wisconsin man decided that it was time to take his truck and ice house out to a Wisconsin area lake. The only problem was there wasn't any ice to be had, and his truck and trailer wound up underwater. The Barron County Sheriff's Office, shared a photo of the incident on social media, with a message for area anglers, "THE.ICE.IS.NOT.READY.YET."
WISCONSIN STATE
Power 96

Truckdriver Latest To Die In Minnesota Traffic Crash

St Michael, MN (KROC AM News) - The driver of a truck was killed Tuesday near the Twin Cities in a crash on I-94. The deadly wreck happened around 12:45 pm in St. Michael. The State Patrol says the straight truck was westbound on I-94 and was driven by 62-year-old Dean Johnson of Maple Grove. The truck rear-ended a small SUV and then struck a barrier and rolled onto its right side. The State Patrol says Johnson was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Goodhue County, MN
Crime & Safety
Goodhue County, MN
Accidents
Red Wing, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Red Wing, MN
Accidents
County
Goodhue County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Red Wing, MN
Power 96

Probation Canceled For MN Man Convicted of High Profile Assault

Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - One of the two men convicted of an assault that left a former Minnesota college football player critically injured 7 years ago has been ordered to prison for repeated probation violations. A Blue Earth County judge recently imposed a previously stayed 86 month prison sentence...
Power 96

Crash In Southern Minnesota Results In Driver Being ‘Ejected’ Sunday Morning

A crash reported on Sunday morning resulted in the driver being ejected from the vehicle and sustaining 'life-threatening' injuries according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash, which was reported at 8:44am in Shieldsville Township in Rice County, occurred on Highway 21, when the driver, a 38-year-old man from Texas, steered the pick-up truck he was driving off the road crashing into trees nearby. The Minnesota State Patrol indicated that the driver was ejected from the vehicle as a result of the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The State Patrol#St Marys Hospital#The St Patrol
Power 96

Large Police Presence in SW Rochester Due to ‘Swatting’ Call

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are investigating the so-called SWATing call that may have originated on the other side of the world. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says local dispatchers received a call just before 10:20 last night from a person claiming they had shot their uncle and he was no longer breathing. The caller also stated he had an AR-15 style rifle and would shoot at police if they approached the residence where the shooting purportedly occurred in the 3500 block of Birchwood Lane Southwest.
Power 96

Plea Agreement For Armed Standoff at Rochester Motel

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Lake City man whose actions resulted in a standoff with police at a Rochester motel in August entered into a plea agreement today. 40-year-old Nathan Titus pleaded guilty to a second-degree assault charge through a deal with prosecutors that resulted in the dismissal of a felony terroristic threats charge and several gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor counts involving domestic assault.
ROCHESTER, MN
Power 96

UPDATE: Human Remains Confirmed to be Xavior Harrelson

[UPDATE 10/16 6 AM] The Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed the human remains found in a farm field approximately 3 1/2 miles north of Montezuma on September 30, 2021 were of Xavior Harrelson. According to a release from the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office, "the cause of death has not been released at this time".
POWESHIEK COUNTY, IA
Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy