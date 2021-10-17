Genius Mom-Office Ideas

Pop fidgets are so popular among the little ones, and here’s you how you can put these to some good use with learning through alphabet or numbers. The first step is to get a fidget toy, which you can find most anywhere. Take a fidget and write on them with a Sharpie and go down the line with the alphabet. That way you can practice the alphabet with your little kiddos, or you can practice spelling when they get in kindergarten or first grade. If they are learning their numbers, you can write the numbers on there as well, and can even do adding and subtracting.

