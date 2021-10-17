CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

These Lemur’s Trying On Halloween Masks Will Put You In The Spirit FAST!

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 7 days ago

Halloween is the best. Between the candy, and carving...

highlandvillage.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Muskogee couple brings big top spirit for this year's Halloween decorations

After a two-year break, a Muskogee couple is ready to bring back the spooky spirit by decorating for Halloween in their biggest display yet. Thomas Banneck says they still do the grand display year after year to make Halloween a unique experience for kids and families. Coming up with the decorations is both for their neighborhood but also people across Green Country who come just to see at night.
MUSKOGEE, OK
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Retro Halloween sweaters you can order on Etsy to get in the holiday spirit

As the kids say, spooky season is here. You could (and should) go to a pumpkin patch to get in the spirit, or you could deck out your wardrobe in cozy sweaters and sweatshirts to get in the holiday mood. Right now, the current trendy Halloween aesthetic is a '90s art teacher – It is wildly specific, but you probably know exactly what I am talking about.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX8 News

8 scary movies shot in North Carolina to get you into the Halloween spirit!

(WGHP) — North Carolina has been the home to numerous film projects over the year, with a bustling film industry. From the mountains to the coast and to the Piedmont, beautiful North Carolina locations have been showcased in major motion pictures that run the gamut from superhero flicks to Oscar-winning dramas. But fall is here, […]
MOVIES
In Style

We Know the Spooky Halloween Nail Art You Should Try This Year

The moment you've been waiting for is here — that's right, it's spooky season. And we're already thinking about the coolest Halloween nail art to do. But with so many options to choose from, we've decided to use astrology to help us pair things down. After all, your zodiac sign can help decode the look that vibes with your personality. Plus, Halloween is the best time to go all out with your nail art choices.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Tab

Nine Newcastle themed Halloween costumes to get you in the spooky spirit

Halloween is right around the corner, and while many of us will have sorted our costumes months in advance, others are left wondering if it’s acceptable to dress as Harley Quinn for the third year in a row. It’s not. So, if you’re struggling for ideas and looking for something...
WORLD
martechseries.com

Upland Partners with Spirit Halloween to Bring Halloween to the Metaverse

Both partners will launch a series of co-branded Halloween-themed NFT collaborations in Upland, the Earth’s Metaverse. Blockchain-based metaverse Upland and Spirit Halloween, North America’s largest Halloween retailer, announced a new partnership centered around unique, Halloween-themed NFTs featuring some of Spirit Halloween’s most iconic characters, including their infamous mascot Jack the Reaper. The partnership will kick off with an exclusive sale of Spirit Halloween-themed game pieces called Block Explorers. Following this launch, Spirit Halloween will take over the Upland metaverse with Halloween-themed Spirit Halloween NFT Bundles featuring spooky in-game decorations, more terrifying Block Explorers, and exclusive Upland Legits, a new generation of unique, interactive NFTs.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
scotscoop.com

Fast fashion haunts Halloween

Halloween is a time to choose a costume, buy the costume, and wear the costume for what is most likely the only time you’ll ever wear it again. And nothing haunts more than the carbon footprint people leave behind. Though Halloween has stuck to its origins of dressing up in...
RETAIL
Mashed

The Candy Apple Trick From Snoop & Martha's Very Tasty Halloween Special You Have To Try

Come Halloween night, it always seems like apples make an appearance somewhere along the way. Whether you stop by that house that gives out apples instead of candy or bob for apples at a party, the only way most people really want to encounter apples around Halloween is in their candy form. Some people opt to make classic candy apples with a hardened sugar coating while others switch things up with chocolate or caramel.
FOOD & DRINKS
DFW Community News

Cardboard Tube Pirate Craft

This fun pirate craft for kids doubles as a finger puppet. Make several with your friends, using different colored paper for each one and make an entire scurvy crew. Pirate Cardboard Tube Craft I love... Continue on to full article...
HOBBIES
ABC 4

Get into the Halloween spirit with Utah’s Fear Factory haunted house

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With Halloween a little over a week away, many Utahns want to know how they can get in the holiday spirit. The Fear factory is a massive haunted house in Salt Lake City and is one of the most popular Halloween attractions in the state. It brings in thousands of people every year — and is perfect for those trying to enjoy the spooky season.
UTAH STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Were You Fast Enough to Grab Disney’s Latest Holiday Wishables?!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. All kinds of holidays and special events are being celebrated in Disney World right now. Halloween is still happening with lots of treats and the BOO Bash After Hours...
LIFESTYLE
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
12K+
Followers
67K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy